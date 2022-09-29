Home Entertainment Charming, sparkling GEORG JENSEN GEORG JENSEN presents the Moonlight Grapes collection
GEORG JENSEN George JasonMoonlight Grapesseries originated from2010Year, its design inspiration comes from the founder of the brand, the famous silversmithGeorg JensenMr. in20The core design of the Art Nouveau period at the beginning of the century – the iconic grape totem decoration. To this day,Moonlight GrapesThe collection has become the epitome of modern aesthetics and independent self-confidence, rising to new milestones in the importance of jewellery from everyday to evening wear.

The Moonlight Grapes collection has been known for its unique design aesthetic since its launch. The 2022 Fall/Winter collection not only retains a bold and abstract design, but also gives it a modern look and atmosphere. The new collection brings Georg Jensen’s signature grape bead strings to life in a vivid and artistic way, releasing ear clips, earrings, rings and bracelets in bold 18K gold and sterling silver; from diamond-encrusted 18K gold rings to body parts The rhythmic sterling silver beaded earrings, as well as the delicate grapevine ear clips and earrings that embellish the daily life, all styles are included.

Mr. Ragnar Hjartarson, Creative Director of Georg Jensen, said: “The Moonlight Grapes collection is different from the generic beaded jewellery. It is a classic representation of the brand, born in one of the brand’s oldest iconic silver jewellery, but also has a bright and modern aesthetic.”

When classic meets contemporary aesthetics

Moonlight Grapes 2022 autumn and winter blockbuster is a visual feast. The combination of traditional baroque ornaments and moonlight silver beads, traditional classics and modern innovations collide, paying tribute to the classic Moonlight Grapes series, continuing the century-old tradition of Georg Jensen and combining modern design for it assign new.

Ragnar Hjartarson, Creative Director of Georg Jensen, said: “The Fall/Winter 2022 campaign aims to celebrate the Moonlight Grapes collection: inspiring and empowering women through sparkling jewellery designs – making every moment her own and taking control of life’s choices .”

Unique craftsmanship

At the heart of the new collection lies an uncompromising dedication to craftsmanship, giving each piece a unique soul. The handcrafted sterling silver design in the 2022 autumn and winter series has undergone meticulous oxidation treatment, giving the silver beads a unique layering and dynamic. The 18K yellow gold jewelry is hand-set with brilliant-cut diamonds paired with flexible gold beads for a radiant splendor. The meticulous design of the new series presents a sparkling, timeless jewelry aesthetic.

2022 autumn and winter Moonlight Grapes new series was officially released in September.

