original title:

Chen Kaige, Li Shaohong and others recall Ni Zhen: influencing a generation of Chinese filmmakers

Chinanews.com, Beijing, December 28th (Reporter Wang Shiyao) The farewell memorial service of the famous film theorist, playwright, painter and educator Ni Zhen was held on the 28th. Teacher Ni Zhen has gone all the way.

On the evening of December 22, Ni Zhen passed away due to illness at the age of 84. Ni Zhen was born in July 1938 in Wu County, Jiangsu Province. Since 1980, Ni Zhen has been teaching at the Beijing Film Academy. He not only taught many courses, but was also rated as an outstanding teacher in the academy many times until he officially retired in 2000.

Mentor and friend

The “spiritual godfather” of the fifth generation of directors

Director Chen Kaige still remembers the past when he was a student. He remembers that although teacher Ni Zhen was not in charge of the teaching of his class at that time, he paid great attention to the growth of Class 7 and 8.

In Chen Kaige’s memory, there was only a wall between Beijing Film Academy and the dormitory of the Film Academy at that time, but it took a long path to get there. When he was free, he went to Ni Zhen’s house and listened to his questions. “Our speech is fast, as if there is some big event behind the language, which will spew out at any time, and we all seem to understand it, but we can’t tell what the big event is.”

It wasn’t until the first few films of the fifth generation of directors came out that Chen Kaige suddenly understood what they were talking about at that time, and how these conversations made spiritual preparations for the beginning of the fifth generation of directors.

Chen Kaige recalled a meeting with Ni Zhen after the filming of the movie “Yellow Earth”, “When the sun went down, Mr. Ni Zhen sent me home on a path. He said many words of encouragement, but the most heartfelt sentence was: ‘Kaige, You are more happy to make “Yellow Earth” than we are to make it ourselves.’”

In 1996, Jia Zhangke’s first short film “Going Home from the Hill” participated in the Hong Kong Short Film Competition and later won an award. Jia Zhangke recalled that Teacher Ni Zhen talked about this matter in class and said, “This is very good. Our students have to weather the storms and see the world.” Teacher Ni’s words have always inspired him.

The screenplay “Red Pink” adapted from Su Tong’s novel of the same name is a collaboration between Director Li Shaohong and Ni Zhen. The film won the Silver Bear Award for Visual Effects at the 45th Berlin Film Festival in 1994 and the Golden Peacock Award for Best Film at the 27th Indian International Film Festival in 1996.

Li Shaohong recalled every detail in the script of the movie “Red Pink”, and the language of the lens permeated the imprint of Teacher Ni Zhen, “It is his accurate grasp of the literary nature of the original work, and it is also the love of southern geoculture that flows in his blood.”

Li Shaohong said that Teacher Ni Zhen gave herself far more than a film creation. “His film aesthetics, film language and modeling concepts have deeply influenced filmmakers of our generation, and we will benefit from it for life.”

Zhang Yimou, who is also one of the representatives of the fifth generation of directors, posted a condolence message on Weibo on December 23: “I was shocked to learn of the passing of Teacher Ni Zhen, and I am very sad. I miss Teacher Ni Zhen and the years we shared together. Let’s go all the way…” He In 1991, the movie “Raise the Red Lantern” co-operated with teacher Ni Zhen won the Silver Lion Award at the 48th Venice Film Festival.

painting, academics, film

Flowering in many fields stems from unwillingness to be lonely

The southerner, tall, thin, and personable, is the director and Beijing Film Academy professor Wang Rui’s deep impression on Ni Zhen when he was a student. “Teacher Ni is a big man, but he never takes big steps when he walks. He takes small steps tightly, and his speed is surprisingly fast. He walks a little bit sideways, and his face shows the reserve and pride of a Jiangnan talent.”

“I clearly remember that when I was studying, I helped teacher Ni Zhen make script seminar records. It was refreshing to see him and a group of screenwriters pointing out the country’s inspiring writing.” Xue Xiaolu, director and professor of Beijing Film Academy, recalled emotionally. She said that Ni Zhen was the leader who led her from the classroom to the real creative space. “He switches easily between theory and creation, and he is always passionate about telling movies and stories.”

According to Tian Zhuangzhuang, another representative of the fifth generation of directors, Ni Zhen has made great contributions to the exploration and development of Chinese film aesthetics. Zhang Xianmin, a professor at the Beijing Film Academy, also believes that Ni Zhen is the pillar of film theory and the builder of aesthetics, and his articles and writings have led the industry for a long time. Director Lou Ye even regards Ni Zhen as the enlightenment teacher of his career: “I mourn Teacher Ni Zhen. I am honored to have listened to Teacher Ni Zhen’s film class. It was an enlightenment in film and life.”

Yin Li, vice chairman of the Chinese Film Association, used such an elegiac couplet to express his condolences–Huang He went to the west, and the child is still there, and he asked Mu Zeyonghuai back then.

However, such an excellent academic tutor and film screenwriter actually dreamed of becoming a painter when he was a teenager. Ni Zhen’s relationship with painting is inseparable from his mother’s legacy, Yu Ze. Ni Zhen’s mother graduated from Shanghai Xinhua Art College in the 1930s, and she also majored in Eastern and Western painting, and she is also a good calligrapher.

According to Shi Chuan, vice chairman of the Shanghai Film Association, when Ni Zhen was in elementary school, he had to study ink and calligraphy every day under the supervision of his mother, with two pages of capital letters and one page of small letters. Because his mother once told him that in the future, no matter whether he is studying art, literature, theory, or engineering, handwriting will be a stepping stone, and if he can’t write well, he will be insulting to gentlemen.

Under the diligent teaching of his mother, after graduating from junior high school, Ni Zhen successfully entered the middle school attached to the Central Academy of Fine Arts, and in 1960 was admitted to the Fine Arts Department of Beijing Film Academy for further studies.

Ni Zhen in the painter period also performed well in the field of painting. He participated in the creation of a large-scale oil painting “Chairman Mao is the Red Sun in the Hearts of the World‘s Revolutionary People”, which once became popular all over the country. issued. In 1996, this stamp, bearing the special historical memory of hundreds of millions of Chinese, was sold at the China Guardian Autumn Auction at a price of 330,000 RMB.

The famous film director Xie Jin once commented that “Ni Zhen is unwilling to be lonely!” This sentence seems to confirm Ni Zhen’s life, from painting, art, to academics, film creation, etc. “Lonely” Ni Zhen can shine in different fields.

Hai memory bosom friend

close to each other

During his tenure at the Beijing Film Academy, Ni Zhen was invited to universities at home and abroad, such as the University of Milan in Italy and Chulalongkorn University in Thailand, to conduct academic exchanges with local scholars, share teaching experience in cultivating talents, and build a bridge of communication .

For Ni Zhen’s death, friends living overseas also expressed their nostalgia. French scholar Luisa Prudentino said that her love and attention to Chinese films owes to Ni Zhen. Ni Zhen’s profound writing made him discover a rich world, and he has been with him all the time.

Japanese playwright and director Haruhiko Arai wrote, “Only sadness can comfort sadness. Only loneliness can heal loneliness. The sadness and loneliness of losing Ni Zhen will coexist with my life.”

Arai Haruhiko recalled that he met Ni Zhen in 1994, which was his first trip to China, and this friendship has continued to this day. However, even if he goes to China again in the future, as long as he thinks that Mr. Ni Zhen is no longer there, he will feel very lonely and sad. “(I) want to go to Mr. Ni Zhen’s tomb to worship. It would be great if Mr. Ni Zhen could watch my new film! Please let me go to class if you have the opportunity!”

Masato Kato, playwright and former president of the Japan Screenplay Writers Association, said that Mr. Ni Zhen gave Japanese playwrights a lot of inspiration. He will keep in mind his gratitude to Mr. Ni Zhen and continue to write scripts.