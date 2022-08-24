Chen Peisi, Lai Shengchuan, Han Xue and Shanghai Ballet Hangzhou Grand Theater open the golden autumn performance season

Drama, dance, musical, opera, parent-child performance roundDuring the performance, Chen Peisi, Lai Shengchuan, Wu Husheng, Qi Bingxue, Han Xue, Liu Lingfei, Ding Yiteng, and Qu Chuxiao all came to Hangzhou. From September to November, with more than 60 splendid works and over 150 performances, the Hangzhou Grand Theater opened its golden autumn performance season.

Chen Peisi, Lai Shengchuan and Shanghai Ballet

The most eye-catching in the golden autumn performance season of Hangzhou Grand Theater are Chen Peisi and Lai Shengchuan who have special feelings for Hangzhou audience.

Lai Shengchuan will bring two classic “new” dramas to meet you. One of them is the drama “Let Me Hold Your Hand…”, which was co-starred by Zhao Xiaosu and Huang Shengyi. This drama abandoned the structure of the previous version of the interpretation of a large number of lines, combined with the performance of Chekhov’s four drama fragments, and more down-to-earth tells the spiritual journey of Chekhov, the god of drama, and his wife Olga. Emotions are woven into the coat of the story’s peaceful life. The loneliness and pain in Chekhov’s works are in stark contrast to the kindness and humor in his life. How does a “person” become the “god” of drama? Readers who like Chekhov and fans of Lai Shengchuan can be described as a “double-chef ecstasy”.

Chen Peisi’s stage trilogy “Amazing Dreams” has recently caused a sensation in the drama circle again. After the completion of the first round of performances at the National Centre for the Performing Arts in 2022, the score of this drama directed and starring Chen Peisi has exploded. The audience called it “the ceiling of Chinese original drama”. The performance was well-received and well-received. Many Beijing audiences bluntly said that they could not get tickets, while non-local audiences expressed their envy. However, Hangzhou audiences don’t have to be envious. As early as the end of last year, “Frightening Dream” appeared in Hangzhou, and it was sold out for two consecutive nights.

This year’s National Day, “Frightening Dreams” strikes again. This time, Chen Peisi returns with the original cast and performs four consecutive performances, so that the audience in Hangzhou will be addicted to the show again.

On September 6th and 7th, Shanghai Ballet Principal Dancer Wu Husheng and main actor Qi Bingxue presented the dance drama “A Dream in Floating Life”, a fusion of ballet and Kunqu Opera, in Hangzhou. From November 30th to December 2nd, Shanghai Ballet will also present the world ballet classic “Swan Lake”, reproducing the shock of 48 “white swans” on the same stage. Ballet lovers are ready to punch in.

Popular masterpieces, fresh cross-border

A must punch card for literary and artistic youth

China‘s first famous painting original Chinese music theater “Han Xizai Night Banquet”, and the dance drama “Du Fu”, the source of the dance segment “Beauty Walk”, which went out of the network, these two works have been postponed for many times, and finally they can meet the audience. And “Du Fu” was choreographed by Han Zhen and Zhou Liya.

The musical “I’m Waiting for You at the End of Time”, adapted from the novel of the same name by writer Zheng Zhi, broke 2 million yuan at the box office on the day it was billed, and there is a faint trend of explosion. This musical brings together experienced creative teams from China and South Korea and will be staged from September 11th to 12th.

Huang Bo and Meng Jinghui’s favorite drama genius, cutting-edge drama director Ding Yiteng, is here with his “New Program” drama “I Am the Moon” this time. Xiao starred, and landed at the Hangzhou Grand Theater from October 28th to 29th.

Do you like suspense dramas? On September 3rd and 4th, there will be Agatha’s classic suspense drama “No One Survives” Hangzhou Station; on October 2nd, there will be China‘s first original ballet and dance drama “Please Close Your Eyes”; October 14th and 15th , there is the stage play “The Daoist of the Virtual Image”; in November, there is also “Walking in the White Night” by Han Xue and Liu Lingfei.