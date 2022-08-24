Home Sports Official: Durant withdraws trade request and will stay with Nets
CCTV News: On August 24, Beijing time, the Brooklyn Nets officially announced that Kevin Durant has recently met with the team’s top management again. He will continue to stay on the team and withdraw his previous trade application. .

The Nets released a statement via official social media today, which came from general manager Sean Marks.

“Steve Nash and I, along with owner Tsai Chongxin, met yesterday with Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman. We have agreed to continue working together, and each will be more focused on basketball itself, committed to The same goal: build a long-term competitive team and make the Nets a championship.”

Since the opening of free agency, Durant has made a trade request to the Nets. Most of the teams, including the Celtics, Raptors and Grizzlies, made offers to the Nets and had varying degrees of contact. But after a series of plots, Durant finally reconciled with the Nets and decided to stay with the team, which also brought this incident to an end.

