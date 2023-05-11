Chen Yitian finally sang in the play, can he do without singing after posting so many songs?

Recently, the first domestic tram-themed short drama “8.8 Kilometers of Romance” jointly produced by Beijing Public Transport Tram Co., Ltd. and Beijing Audiovisual Culture Media Co., Ltd. was launched on May 7, 2023. The next opening ceremony.

Chen Yitian said that he likes the characters in the play very much, because he also has many hobbies, and he is a proper Chen Yitian himself, and Chen Yitian even said that he may want to show off his singing voice in the play, which is how he interprets him as an actor This time as a singer, let us look forward to Chen Yitian’s new work.

When it comes to Chen Yitian’s songs, the songs he wrote himself include “Life Fate”, “Dream Back to Guangzhou”, “Please Eat a Big Meal”, “I Wish You Good Health“, “Together”, “Glory of the King”, “Boiling” and other songs. The songs are of different genres, such as the antiquity “Fate of Life”, the romantic “Dream Back to Guangzhou”, the relaxed “Please Eat a Big Meal”, the sad “I wish you good health“, the passionate “Glory of the King” “, the world-style “Together”, each song is a different genre, and Chen Yitian also has a different genre of common sense each time.