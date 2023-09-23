Chinese car on the assault on Europe. Here are all the models presented at the Monaco Motor Show and arriving in Italy

0
MUNICH – Chinese brands were the center of attention at the Monaco show that closed yesterday, with sprawling stands, flashy presentations and displays of mostly electric models, for the city but also minivans and luxury cars.
Not all the cars on display, however, will arrive in Europe, some were brought only to test the public’s judgment or demonstrate technological prowess.
See also Jiang Wen was doing nucleic acid and was met by Zhou Yun, dressed in a low-key figure and worrying about her body | Canadian Home