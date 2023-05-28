8 centerpieces with signature design to transform the dining room

Fruit bowl, vase, tray… The centerpiece it is a democratic object! It can have different forms and functions. Furthermore, he promises to transform the dining roomeither ensuring a touch of color or finishing the decoration with personality.

But among so many options, it can be difficult to choose a centerpiece to call your own. To facilitate the mission, we have gathered eight options with a signed design that are a real treat. Get inspired!

Nest, Lucas Recchia design for sale at Firma Casa



Handcrafted with glass tubes, the piece is available in several color options. With 45 x 45, for BRL 4,100.

With wire structure with electrostatic painting, the item is braided in giant polyester thread. Made by hand, the piece takes approximately 10 hours to complete. With 40 x 16 cm, for BRL 1,555.

Tray Ponto, by Fabiana Queiroga for Vermeil

In ebony and metal, the piece appropriates materials that are already part of the designer’s studies and works. With 40 x 40 cm, for BRL 3,800.

designer’s creation Maria Fernanda Paes de Barros, in partnership with master ceramist Deuzani Gomes dos Santos and her daughters Marcilene and Gil. The pottery has a sparkling color achieved through the crystal powder that emerges from the earth in the Jequitinhonha Valley region. The pieces are found with measures ranging from 32 to 34 cm, for BRL 690.

This series of steel trays with geometric shapes can be used individually or stored inside each other. Get inspired by the composition above and combine different colors, sizes and formats. From R$ 590 (each).

The fruit bowl is made from old Scottish oak whiskey barrels. Its shape resembles the structure of a rib. With 87 x 28 cm, for BRL 2,000.

Metal Retour tray, by Ronald Sasson for Saccaro

With a carbon steel structure and a copper, orion, gold and titanium finish, the tray measures 61 x 37 cm. Price on request.

Prosa centerpiece, design by Luiz F. Costa and Rodrigo Irffi, from Estúdio Iludi, for sale at Odara

Concrete, the centerpiece is 32 centimeters in diameter. Price on request.