Unbeaten! Delfin beats Gualaceo at Jocay

Dolphin he beat 1-0 Gualaceo in it Jocay stadium in Manta this Saturday, May 27, 2023.

The ‘cetacean’ team added three points in this match valid for the date 12 of the LigaPro tournament.

The only goal of the game came after 48 minutes, through Nixon Molina, from a penalty.

Molina was the figure of the party. The midfielder stood out against Gualaceo for his goal. In addition, he kicked twice at goal.

The match was full of violations and loaded with interruptions. There were several reprimanded with yellow cards: Renny Jaramillo, John Ontaneda, Jean Carrión, Josué Cuero, Jesús Preciado, Alexis Rodríguez and Jorge Góngora.

With this result, Delfín maintains its undefeated status as a local. With this match, he has five games won and two tied.

Of these seven home games, four have been played at Jocay and three at the Reales Tamarindos stadium in Portoviejo.

Dolphin vs. Lineups Gualaceo

Delfín’s coach, Guillermo Duró, arranged a 4-4-2 formation on the field with Dennis Corozo in goal; Josué Cuero, Nicolás Goitea, Luis Caicedo and Jonnathan Mina on the defensive line; Juan Pablo Ruiz Gómez, Nixon Molina, Renny Jaramillo and Brian Oyola in the middle; and Alexis Rodríguez and Jostin Alman in attack.

For their part, those led by Leonardo Vanegas planted themselves with a 4-5-1 strategy with Walter Hinostroza under the three sticks; Byron Torres, Ousmane N’Dong, John Ontaneda and José Hernández in defense; Federico Flores, Jorge Góngora, Henry Patta, Joaquín Vergés and Jesús Preciado in midfield; and Jean Carrión up front.

Delfín will visit Deportivo Cuenca on the next day, while Gualaceo will host El Nacional at the Jorge Andrade Cantos stadium.