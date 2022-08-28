Miglio was born in San Giorgio Canavese. The mayor Andrea Zanusso was also at the ceremony. Fifty people with the parish priest Don Luca Meinardi left by bus, another fifty will arrive by train

IVREA. The first fifty Canavese people have been on their way since Thursday. On the afternoon of Saturday 27 August, with another 50 who will arrive in Rome in the next few hours, they will participate in the public consistory in St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome for the appointment of 21 new cardinals with the imposition of the cardinal’s hat also on the head of Monsignor Arrigo Miglio, 80 years old, bishop, of San Giorgio Canavese and for a long time to the diocese of Ivrea.

The Canavese people who joined the bus pilgrimage organized by the parish priest Don Luca Meinardi, left on Thursday 25 August from Ozegna, Agliè and San Giorgio and arrived in Assisi in the afternoon, in the first leg of the journey from where they leave on Friday 26 August at a time. of Orvieto, where pilgrims will attend mass in the chapel of the Corporal and will be able to visit the Cathedral, before leaving in the afternoon for Rome. Upon their arrival in Rome they will go to visit the tomb of Cardinal Carlo Furno, born in Bairo on December 2, 1921, who died at the age of 94 on December 9, 2015 and buried in the basilica, in which he was appointed archpriest, of Santa Maria Maggiore.

On the morning of Saturday 27 August (day of the consistory) the pilgrims will meet in Rome the other group of Canavese people, arrived by train with the mayor of San Giorgio Andrea Zanusso, in the church of San Giovanni dei Fiorentini where, at 9, the mass by the bishop of Ivrea Edoardo Aldo Cerrato. In the afternoon at 4 pm, together with those who arrived in the morning by plane from Turin, all will meet in St. Peter’s Square to attend the solemn ceremony of the public consistory presided over by Pope Francis, with the delivery of the cardinal’s purple also to Monsignor Arrigo Miglio, born in San Giorgio on 18 July 1942, former bishop of Ivrea for 13 years – from 1999 to 2012 – when he was appointed metropolitan bishop of Cagliari. The pilgrimage of the diocesan delegation of Canavese ends on the morning of Sunday 28 August, with a visit to the basilica of San Giovanni in Laterano and the celebration of the mass presided over by Cardinal Arrigo Miglio (concelebrated by Monsignor Edoardo Aldo Cerrato) in the basilica of San Paolo fuori the walls, at the end of which, before returning from Rome by bus, the new cardinal will offer a buffet to the Canavese guests, waiting to meet them again and more widely in the next visit to Canavese.