On the first day of the new year in 2023, Zhu Jingjian, a Chinese landscape architect, watched the last performance of the Shen Yun New Era Art Troupe in San Jose, California. He believes that watching Shen Yun is an audio-visual feast, and everyone should enjoy it.

Chu Jingjian was awarded the “Private Garden Design First Prize” by Taiwan’s Ministry of the Interior. After watching the performance that day, he praised NTDTV, saying that the strength and beauty of the dancers were well expressed, and he saw many artistic effects. Regardless of the scenery, dancing, and singing, they are all very good. It brought him three kinds of enjoyment in vision, hearing and soul.

Zhu Jingjian said that Shen Yun performances have profound connotations. It is expressing the love of a human being, the relationship between God and man, the love of husband and wife, parents for their children, and the love between people.

Zhu Jingjian also praised the young dance artists. He feels that the performance of the actors has developed art to the extreme and let him know what art is.

Regarding the persecution of religious groups in China today shown in the program, Zhu Jingjian said that this kind of unfair treatment of people is absolutely wrong, such as organ harvesting, it is absolutely unacceptable. People still have to respect people.

Zhu Jingjian once again praised Shen Yun at the end, saying that Shen Yun has made great contributions to promoting traditional Chinese culture on the world stage. This kind of show should be enjoyed by everyone.

