Home Entertainment Chinese media play out of nothing and netizens catch the bag “unscrupulous enough” | Ju Junye | Chinese media | Sohu Entertainment | China Weibo | Big S | Xu Xiyuan | Big S child
Entertainment

Chinese media play out of nothing and netizens catch the bag “unscrupulous enough” | Ju Junye | Chinese media | Sohu Entertainment | China Weibo | Big S | Xu Xiyuan | Big S child

by admin
Chinese media play out of nothing and netizens catch the bag “unscrupulous enough” | Ju Junye | Chinese media | Sohu Entertainment | China Weibo | Big S | Xu Xiyuan | Big S child

[Voice of Hope, October 12, 2022](Comprehensive report by our reporter Zhang Guilan)

South Korean actor Gu Junye and Taiwanese actress Da S (Xu Xiyuan) got married in February this year. On October 12, Weibo went viral on Gu Junye’s recent interview with the event. It turned out that the Chinese media reported fake news and was caught by netizens. .

After 20 years, Ku Junye and Da S resumed their relationship due to a phone call. This dramatic emotional development was passed down as a good story, and the image of Ku Junye’s beloved wife and good man captured the hearts of Korean and Taiwanese fans. .

However, the outside world is still paying attention to Da S’s ex-husband Wang Xiaofei and his two children. Since Wang Xiaofei once said after the divorce, “I want children, and I don’t allow people I don’t know to call them Dad”, so Gu Junye and The interaction between the two children also unexpectedly became a topic of conversation.

The content of Gu Junye’s interview was reported by Chinese media out of thin air. (Image: Weibo)

On October 8th, Ju Junye attended the “2022 Taipei Fashion Week” event. Many Chinese media, including “Sohu Entertainment“, posted photos of Ju Junye’s interview on Weibo on the same day. Does the child call you dad?”, “I won’t force the child to call me what to call me”; it is strange that netizens who understand Korean have watched the video of Gu Junye’s interview and said that Gu Junye’s answer was not yes In this way, it is questioned that the Chinese media fabricate fake news.

The Chinese media’s reports of “creating something out of nothing” were criticized by netizens. Some criticized the “unscrupulous media”, some netizens restored the fact that “this interview did not talk about children at all”, and some people said angrily: “As a media, is it not about seeking truth from facts?”

See also  Jolin Tsai's latest 2022 latest news: take woolen lessons, learn archery to prepare for a new album jqknews

Responsible editor: Jueyi

This article or program has been edited and produced by Voice of Hope. Please indicate Voice of Hope and include the original title and link when reprinting.

You may also like

Chinese film achieves matrix development

Zhang Junning: Enjoy the moment to the fullest...

Jackie Chan’s illegitimate daughter was photographed queuing up...

London, the “Frieze Art Fair” starts, and the...

Macross: Spectral releases reverb and delay-based multi-effects plug-in...

After raising four children, a 58-year-old retired female...

Hyundai breakthrough, the digital revolution of models is...

Seriously | Wear sportswear in the fall, are...

Detox and thalasso at the Adler Spa Resort...

18 years later! The Oscar classic music movie...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy