South Korean actor Gu Junye and Taiwanese actress Da S (Xu Xiyuan) got married in February this year. On October 12, Weibo went viral on Gu Junye’s recent interview with the event. It turned out that the Chinese media reported fake news and was caught by netizens. .

After 20 years, Ku Junye and Da S resumed their relationship due to a phone call. This dramatic emotional development was passed down as a good story, and the image of Ku Junye’s beloved wife and good man captured the hearts of Korean and Taiwanese fans. .

However, the outside world is still paying attention to Da S’s ex-husband Wang Xiaofei and his two children. Since Wang Xiaofei once said after the divorce, “I want children, and I don’t allow people I don’t know to call them Dad”, so Gu Junye and The interaction between the two children also unexpectedly became a topic of conversation.

The content of Gu Junye’s interview was reported by Chinese media out of thin air. (Image: Weibo)

On October 8th, Ju Junye attended the “2022 Taipei Fashion Week” event. Many Chinese media, including “Sohu Entertainment“, posted photos of Ju Junye’s interview on Weibo on the same day. Does the child call you dad?”, “I won’t force the child to call me what to call me”; it is strange that netizens who understand Korean have watched the video of Gu Junye’s interview and said that Gu Junye’s answer was not yes In this way, it is questioned that the Chinese media fabricate fake news.

The Chinese media’s reports of “creating something out of nothing” were criticized by netizens. Some criticized the “unscrupulous media”, some netizens restored the fact that “this interview did not talk about children at all”, and some people said angrily: “As a media, is it not about seeking truth from facts?”

