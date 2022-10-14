Home Sports A Dijiang: Winning is the result of the players in every round, but some people are not well prepared – yqqlm
Sports

A Dijiang: Winning is the result of the players in every round, but some people are not well prepared – yqqlm

by admin
A Dijiang: Winning is the result of the players in every round, but some people are not well prepared – yqqlm

Original title: Ah Dijiang: Winning is the result of the players in every round, but some people are not fully prepared

A Dijiang: Winning is the result of the players in every round, but some people are not well prepared

Live it, October 13th. Today’s CBA regular season, Xinjiang defeated Shenzhen 92-91. After the game, Xinjiang men’s basketball coach A Dijiang attended the press conference.

A Dijiang commented on the game: “The game was very difficult, and we won a point in the end. We all fought hard to win in each round. The hard work is worthy of recognition, but it must be done in the right way. 26 turnovers, only 9 points on the fast break, this is not the actual situation of our team, we did not do well in these areas today.

“It started very well and played a good situation very quickly. As I said last game, winning a game at the beginning of the season is not a big deal, how to maintain our form is very important, some games require us to be ready at any time, obviously some players The preparation is not enough, although the game was in the morning, the opponent started to fight more fiercely, but it is worth affirming that the score kept alternating and the final victory was won by everyone, we should congratulate everyone, congratulations to the players.”

Zhu Xuhang said: “This game is more difficult, but we still have to prepare for the next game according to the coach’s deployment.”

In this campaign, Zhu Xuhang played 37 minutes, made 5 of 12 shots, 4 of 9 three-pointers, 5 of 7 free throws, and scored 19 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal and 2 blocks.

See also  Horry: Only Curry and 077 can't be traded If James can get KD, the Lakers must do it

（LiAnGcL）Return to Sohu, see more

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

You may also like

Agnelli: “I feel anger and also shame but...

Camoletto tricolor, Perucca on the podium

Europa League, Roma draw in Seville: 1-1 with...

This time the British win: world silver for...

Soccer. De Cian loads the Dolomites. “The time...

Europa League. Lazio-Sturm Graz, Sarri: ‘Referee clearly not...

The championships at the start here are the...

The Acsi-Aca season kicks off La Kanavesana 19...

Sun Minghui scored 20 points, Jones scored 23+8+6,...

At the Women’s Volleyball World Cup Italy out...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy