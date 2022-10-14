A Dijiang: Winning is the result of the players in every round, but some people are not well prepared

Original title: Ah Dijiang: Winning is the result of the players in every round, but some people are not fully prepared

Live it, October 13th. Today’s CBA regular season, Xinjiang defeated Shenzhen 92-91. After the game, Xinjiang men’s basketball coach A Dijiang attended the press conference.

A Dijiang commented on the game: “The game was very difficult, and we won a point in the end. We all fought hard to win in each round. The hard work is worthy of recognition, but it must be done in the right way. 26 turnovers, only 9 points on the fast break, this is not the actual situation of our team, we did not do well in these areas today.

“It started very well and played a good situation very quickly. As I said last game, winning a game at the beginning of the season is not a big deal, how to maintain our form is very important, some games require us to be ready at any time, obviously some players The preparation is not enough, although the game was in the morning, the opponent started to fight more fiercely, but it is worth affirming that the score kept alternating and the final victory was won by everyone, we should congratulate everyone, congratulations to the players.”

Zhu Xuhang said: “This game is more difficult, but we still have to prepare for the next game according to the coach’s deployment.”

In this campaign, Zhu Xuhang played 37 minutes, made 5 of 12 shots, 4 of 9 three-pointers, 5 of 7 free throws, and scored 19 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal and 2 blocks.

