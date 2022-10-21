Home Sports The Lakers are hurt again too badly! The 23-year-old shooter has a sore right foot and missed the Clippers injury list with 6 people – yqqlm
Sports

The Lakers are hurt again too badly! The 23-year-old shooter has a sore right foot and missed the Clippers injury list with 6 people – yqqlm

by admin
The Lakers are hurt again too badly! The 23-year-old shooter has a sore right foot and missed the Clippers injury list with 6 people – yqqlm

Original title: The Lakers hurt another general too badly! The 23-year-old shooter has a sore right foot and misses the Clippers injury list with 6 people

On October 21, Beijing time, the Lakers officially announced that Cole Swede will miss today’s Los Angeles Derby due to a sore right foot. The regular season has just started, and the Lakers’ injury wave has hit, and the number of players currently on the injured list has increased to 6.

In addition to the 23-year-old shooter Swede, the Lakers’ injury list also includes Brown (back pain), Bryant (thumb injury), Schroder (thumb injury), Thick eyebrows (waist tension), James (left foot) sore). Among them, James and Nongmei have less problems, and they are basically ready to play. Previously, Westbrook suffered a hamstring strain, but his name is no longer on the injured list.

However, Swede’s absence should not affect the Lakers’ normal rotation. In the last opener, Sweed only played for two minutes. The Lakers sent Westbrook, Beverley, Walker, James and Thick Eyebrows to starters.

The Lakers had a terrible perimeter in the opener, going 10 of 40 from 3-point range. When it comes to the number and quality of the Lakers’ 3-point shots, Beverley said the team is happy about it, but there is no doubt that the 3-point shot is open, and they just hit too few. When it comes to what he enjoys most about the Los Angeles derby in recent years, Beverley’s response is “to win the vast majority of these duels.”

It has to be said that the Clippers’ winning rate against the Lakers in recent years is indeed not low. Who will win the first Los Angeles Derby of the new season? let us wait and see. The Lakers officially posted photos of preparations for training, and James was smiling.

See also  Ellena's Drone Hopper begins the great adventure

Return to Sohu, see more

Editor:

Statement: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

You may also like

Samp, Lanna: “No to resign. Viewers of the...

Shougang men’s basketball team beats Zhejiang team –...

Milan – Pioli and the attacking midfielder, an...

Sampdoria with Ascoli passes only on penalties: the...

Gazzetta Sports Awards SeeSicily, parade of stars in...

Zhu Ting signs with Italian Scandic women’s volleyball...

Fiorentina-Inter, Kouamé: goal against his past

Basketball Euroleague, Partizan-Virtus Bologna 90-62

Sainz: “Does it count to end with a...

Turner will miss at least a week with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy