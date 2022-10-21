Original title: The Lakers hurt another general too badly! The 23-year-old shooter has a sore right foot and misses the Clippers injury list with 6 people

On October 21, Beijing time, the Lakers officially announced that Cole Swede will miss today’s Los Angeles Derby due to a sore right foot. The regular season has just started, and the Lakers’ injury wave has hit, and the number of players currently on the injured list has increased to 6.

In addition to the 23-year-old shooter Swede, the Lakers’ injury list also includes Brown (back pain), Bryant (thumb injury), Schroder (thumb injury), Thick eyebrows (waist tension), James (left foot) sore). Among them, James and Nongmei have less problems, and they are basically ready to play. Previously, Westbrook suffered a hamstring strain, but his name is no longer on the injured list.

However, Swede’s absence should not affect the Lakers’ normal rotation. In the last opener, Sweed only played for two minutes. The Lakers sent Westbrook, Beverley, Walker, James and Thick Eyebrows to starters.

The Lakers had a terrible perimeter in the opener, going 10 of 40 from 3-point range. When it comes to the number and quality of the Lakers’ 3-point shots, Beverley said the team is happy about it, but there is no doubt that the 3-point shot is open, and they just hit too few. When it comes to what he enjoys most about the Los Angeles derby in recent years, Beverley’s response is “to win the vast majority of these duels.” It has to be said that the Clippers’ winning rate against the Lakers in recent years is indeed not low. Who will win the first Los Angeles Derby of the new season? let us wait and see. The Lakers officially posted photos of preparations for training, and James was smiling. See also Ellena's Drone Hopper begins the great adventure Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: