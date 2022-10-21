Home Technology Blessed are the old car players, Alfa Romeo established the classic car restoration department – CARTURE
Alfa Romeo has launched many car models that are popular in the car world, and there are still many car fans who still own them. However, for old car players, it is the most difficult thing to obtain and repair parts. For this, Alfa Romeo established Alfa Romeo Classiche. Provides classic car certification and restoration services.

Alfa Romeo Classiche incorporates the certification services that are already being carried out into the department, providing certification services such as vehicle origin, year, and parts. Of course, if car owners need it, Alfa Romeo Classiche also provides repair services to keep their cars in the best condition under the care of the original factory.

