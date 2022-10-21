Alfa Romeo has launched many car models that are popular in the car world , and there are still many car fans who still own them. However, for old car players, it is the most difficult thing to obtain and repair parts. For this, Alfa Romeo established Alfa Romeo Classiche. Provides classic car certification and restoration services.

Although Alfa Romeo keeps launching new cars, there are still many people who love the early models and designs, but it is the most difficult thing to obtain and repair parts for the owners of classic old cars. In order to maintain the brand classics and take care of the car owners, Alfa Romeo Romeo establishes the Alfa Romeo Classiche division.

Alfa Romeo Classiche incorporates the certification services that are already being carried out into the department, providing certification services such as vehicle origin, year, and parts. Of course, if car owners need it, Alfa Romeo Classiche also provides repair services to keep their cars in the best condition under the care of the original factory.