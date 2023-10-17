Chow Yun-fat’s Humble and Approachable Lifestyle Shocks Netizens

Chow Yun-fat Sets Example of Humility by Dining Among Ordinary Citizens

[Hong Kong, October 18, 2023] Hong Kong actor Chow Yun-fat, known for his humility and down-to-earth nature, recently visited a small restaurant in Hong Kong wearing sportswear. In a surprising move, he chose to share a table with other diners instead of demanding special treatment. The incident, which was captured on video and uploaded to social media, has left netizens in awe.

Chow Yun-fat, 68, had recently won the “Asian Filmmaker Award” at the Busan International Film Festival in South Korea. Following his success, he made headlines for his intention to donate a significant portion of his net worth, amounting to approximately US$718 million. When asked about his decision, Chow attributed it to his wife Chen Huilan, stating, “It’s not me who wants to donate, it’s my wife’s decision. I don’t want to donate either. It’s all my hard-earned money.”

Chow and his wife, who have been married for 37 years, are known for their grounded lifestyle. Chow has often expressed his belief that life is simple and that money is an external possession meant to be shared with those in need. He regularly engages in activities enjoyed by ordinary citizens such as hiking, running, and taking public transportation. If approached by fans, Chow is known to be friendly and happy to take photos and selfies.

The recent incident at the restaurant further exemplifies Chow’s humble nature. Despite being a top-level star, he chose to dine among ordinary citizens without any fanfare. The other diners and waitstaff in the restaurant remained calm and did not disrupt the actor’s privacy. Netizens praised Chow for his approachability and remarked that most celebrities would not behave the same way.

The incident has sparked a discussion among Hong Kong netizens about respecting celebrities’ privacy and treating them as human beings. Many expressed their appreciation for Chow and stated that they would not disturb him if they encountered him in public.

Chow Yun-fat’s down-to-earth attitude has drawn comparisons to American actor Keanu Reeves, who is also known for his humility and kindness. Both actors have chosen to live a simple life, free from the trappings of fame and fortune.

As the incident gains attention, many netizens have reflected on the importance of giving celebrities their space and not disrupting their personal lives. They believe that a restaurant should remain a place of business where both celebrities and diners can enjoy their meals in peace.

Chow Yun-fat’s actions have once again proven that he is not just a remarkable actor but also a role model for humility and kindness.

Share this: Facebook

X

