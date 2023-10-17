Chizhou Marathon: Combining Sports and Culture to Propel the Development of an Ancient City at ‘Running Pool’ Speed

12,000 Players Measure the 1,400-Year-Old Ancient City with Their Moving Footsteps: “Chima” Contributes Sports Strength to Chizhou’s “Running Pool” Speed

Chizhou, a city in Anhui Province with a history of over 1,400 years, is renowned for its rich cultural heritage and regional influence. Known as the “land of poets for thousands of years,” the ancient city is now focused on achieving new accomplishments and advancements. Chizhou’s GDP has been consistently growing, with a 7.9% year-on-year increase in the first half of 2023, maintaining a continuous growth rate for six months straight. The city’s economic development has consistently ranked in the top two in the province every quarter.

The city’s sports authorities have made significant efforts to promote sports events as a means of expanding foreign exchanges and boosting economic development. The Chizhou Marathon, after seven years of dedicated development, has become the second largest marathon in Anhui Province and a prestigious international event. It has been honored as a “Gold Medal Event” by the Chinese Athletics Association and an “Elite Brand Event” by World Athletics. The event has gained attention for its unique “Love Without Borders” photography, winning gold in the first China Marathon Photography Competition.

The 2023 Chizhou Marathon kicked off on October 15th, attracting over 12,000 domestic and international runners to participate. The marathon, half marathon, and fun run (5.5 kilometers) allowed participants to experience the passion of “pool horse” running and the allure of the “most beautiful track.” Some loyal participants shared their excitement about receiving exclusive jerseys for their dedicated participation.

To maintain the event’s popularity and enrich its cultural meaning, the organizing committee has put great effort into designing medals that are practical, interesting, and personalized. This year, the committee unveiled a “puzzle medal” that can be disassembled into refrigerator magnets. Participants who complete the competition for three consecutive years can reconstruct the three medals into a new set of commemorative medals.

Director Liu Maohua of the Chizhou Municipal Education and Sports Bureau emphasized the importance of personalized services and creating a ceremonial competition atmosphere. This year’s Chizhou Marathon welcomed runners from 23 provinces and 7 countries, with a record-high proportion of runners from outside the city.

The integration of sports and tourism has transformed the event into an opportunity to showcase the beauty and attractions of Chizhou. Spectacular views of sulfur chrysanthemums and blooming zinnias along the track around Pingtian Lake create a breathtaking sea of flowers. This year’s event focused on transforming and improving the track along the mountain, highlighting the “most beautiful water track,” “most beautiful sea of flowers track,” and “most beautiful poetic track.” Runners were able to immerse themselves in the beauty of Chizhou’s natural landscapes and cultural heritage.

The Chizhou Marathon has also provided special benefits to participants, including free access to 35 A-level and above scenic spots. This initiative aims to encourage participants to combine sports with tourism, exploring Chizhou’s ecological environment, cultural heritage, and tourism resources.

Alongside the event, participants can purchase various event-related merchandise, including exclusive hats, cultural and creative pockets, and a range of derivative products. The event organizers have also partnered with local agricultural businesses to promote and sell high-quality agricultural and sideline products, such as Chizhou mandarin fish and Wannan native chicken.

The Chizhou Marathon not only contributes to the development of Chizhou at a fast pace but also puts the city on the map as a thriving sports and tourism destination. With its successful growth and continuous improvements, the event aims to inspire more participants to experience the “running pool” speed and contribute to the overall prosperity of Chizhou.