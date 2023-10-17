Exploring the Mystery of “Sandstone Town”: The Rise, Fall, and Hope for a Desert Oasis

Game Source Entertainment (GSE) has recently announced the upcoming release of the latest installment in the popular simulation business role-playing game series, “My Time at Portia”. Developed by Pathea Games, the game has garnered immense success with global sales surpassing 3.1 million units. The new sequel, titled “Sandstone Town”, will be available on Nintendo Switch and the PS5 platform, with the Asian version published by GSE set to launch in November 2023.

“Sandstone Town” takes players on an immersive journey to a once thriving place that has now turned into a desert town on the verge of extinction. The game provides an opportunity to unravel the story behind the town’s decline and offers players the chance to shape its future.

The historical background of Sandstone Town can be traced back 71 years ago. A woman named Martel, while leading a caravan from Atala to Gale Town through the Eufra Desert Oasis, was captivated by its magnificent beauty. Inspired by the oasis, she established a rest point called “Shashi Station”, which eventually became the precursor to the town’s name. Martel also instilled a rule that anyone visiting the oasis must show utmost respect.

Initially, the flow of people in Sandstone Town remained minimal, as there was nothing apart from the beautiful oasis to attract them. However, a mining company discovered the town’s hidden secret during the first war with Duvos. It was revealed that Sandstone Town was built upon the ruins of a prosperous city from the old world, filled with abundant energy stone resources that could be mined underground.

News of this revelation spread quickly, causing a frenzy among people from all over, who rushed to Sandstone Town in hopes of acquiring valuable resources. In the following years, the town underwent rapid industrialization as it turned into a mining hub. The once lush ancient forests were cleared, and the once glistening Oasis Lake lost its former charm.

Sadly, the excessive exploitation of resources took its toll on Sandstone Town. The condition of the town deteriorated rapidly as the trees vanished, and the once-abundant water in the lake began to dry up. With the opening of more accessible ruins in other city-states and the convenient transportation options available, the people of Sandstone gradually started to move away. The town, once vibrant and bustling, became nothing more than a deserted place with empty ruins and yellow sand.

Throughout the years, successive mayors of Sandstone Town have attempted to reverse the ecological destruction and restore the town’s former glory. Now, they extend a sincere and urgent invitation to players to become the new workshop owner and aid in reviving the oasis’s prosperity, making the town livable once again.

“Sandstone Town” offers an immersive gaming experience where players can explore the rich history and challenges faced by the town. It provides a unique opportunity to shape the future of this once-glorious place and uncover the secrets hidden beneath the desert sands.

Gamers worldwide eagerly await the release of “Sandstone Town”, as they prepare to embark on a thrilling adventure and save the dying town from the clutches of extinction. Stay tuned for updates on the official release date and prepare to shape the future of Sandstone Town in this captivating sequel.

Share this: Facebook

X

