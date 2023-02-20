CORSAIR announced the launch of new products in early February, including the new HS65 and HS55 7.1 WIRELESS gaming headsets, a variety of new component products and iCUE Murals Lighting RGB custom software.

NEW HS65 & HS55 7.1 WIRELESS Gaming Headsets

First up, the HS65 and HS55 7.1 WIRELESS gaming headsets are new additions to its acclaimed HS gaming headset series. These two stylish and lightweight headphones offer two ways to connect to games, via low-latency 2.4GHz wireless or Bluetooth, for listening on all systems and devices. Both gaming headsets are available in black and white.

The HS65 WIRELESS gaming headset uses integrated Sonarworks SoundID technology to create dynamic personal audio. Combine that with Dolby Audio 7.1-channel surround sound on PC and Mac for professional-grade sound at no extra cost. You can also play games and listen to music completely untethered, and with 24 hours of battery life, you can play in peace without worrying about headset life. Additional Bluetooth functionality supports mobile chat, phone calls and gaming audio on more devices. Omnidirectional microphones capture your voice clearly with virtually zero wireless latency.

The quality and reliability of the HS65 WIRELESS gaming headset is also reflected in its unique design, including a solid reinforced aluminum construction and mesh grille earcups. The HS65WIRELESS gaming headset weighs only 275 grams compared to 266 grams for the HS55 WIRELESS gaming headset.

Product Information

Release date: Will be released in mid-February

Suggested retail price: HS65 WIRELESS HK$948 HS55 WIRELESS HK$848

Color: both black and white

iCUE Murals Lighting RGB Customization Software

Second, iCUE Murals Lighting was released. It is an epoch-making custom software that can create immersive lighting effects through CORSAIR iCUE. Take advantage of this powerful feature to create mesmerizing lighting scenes using images, videos, or even on-screen visuals as color templates.

Murals Lighting is an intuitive and interactive tool that allows users to create custom RGB lighting effects in iCUE faster than ever. Upload any image, GIF or video into Murals, then place your RGB device on the screen to create stunning visuals throughout your setup.

Murals is compatible with almost any still or motion image file format, so you can choose your favorite video or background image, and even instantly match the game or media on your screen for a completely unique lighting effect. Extend RGB lighting beyond your desktop with Murals Lighting and fill your room with dazzling, colorful RGB lighting. Thanks to partnerships with smart lighting ecosystems such as Philips Hue and Nanoleaf, devices such as wall panels and smart bulbs in the game room can be controlled in iCUE. When used with Murals, the system, ambient lights and walls can be in different colors. Shining in the multi-dimensional lighting scene formed by and effects.

PC builders launch a variety of new component products

Finally, a host of upgrades to popular PC components are available. NEW LIQUID COOLED CPU COOLERS With AF RGB ELITE’s extraordinary RGB fans, the introduction of iCUE ELITE CAPELLIX XT, ELITE LCD XT and RGB ELITE Series, and the new 4000D/5000D RGB AIRFLOW main case, CORSAIR is on a grand scale At the press conference, it brought products with stylish appearance and more outstanding performance, providing support for enthusiasts to assemble new high-performance PCs or upgrade systems.

The AF RGB ELITE PWM fan is CORSAIR’s most outstanding RGB fan, and it not only has the fantastic airflow of the AF ELITE Series, but also eight individually addressable dazzling LED lights on each fan. CORSAIR AirGuide technology funnels airflow into a cone of airflow directed at hot components, with 120mm and 140mm fans spinning at up to 2,100RPM and 1,700RPM, respectively. Hydrodynamic bearings enable quiet operation and support Zero RPM mode at low loads to completely eliminate fan noise. AF RGB ELITE is available as a multi-fan kit that comes with an iCUE Lighting Node CORE Controller, or as a single fan for expansion.

Both iCUE ELITE CAPELLIX XT and ELITE LCD XT liquid CPU coolers are equipped with brand new AF RGB ELITE fans and are pre-applied with CORSAIR XTM70 powerful thermal paste for better cooling, ideal for more cooling requirements Highest 13th Gen Intel Core and AMD Ryzen 7000 Series processors. The ELITE CAPELLIX XT features a new styling with 33 ultra-bright CAPELLIX LED lights on its pump cover, while the ELITE LCD XT features a vibrant 2.1-inch IPS LCD screen. Radiators are available in a variety of sizes from 240mm to 420mm and with extended piping for easy installation, these coolers are available for all new systems.

The new H60x and H100x RGB ELITE all-in-one coolers deliver exceptional cooling with one or two SP120 RGB ELITE AirGuide fans. Ideal for first-time builders, these coolers are socket compatible with newer Intel and AMD motherboards, and feature simple 5V ARGB motherboard lighting controls for quick and easy installation and operation. If users want to integrate cooling devices into the iCUE software suite, the H60x and H100x RGB ELITE are also compatible with CORSAIR iCUE software when connected to a CORSAIR iCUE controller (sold separately).

H100x RGB ELITE

The 4000D RGB AIRFLOW and 5000D RGB AIRFLOW are also CORSAIR’s top sellers for PC main cases. These mid-tower ATX mainframe cases are known for their powerful airflow potential, thanks to the hollowed-out steel front panel. These two main cases are newly equipped with three AF120 RGB ELITE fans and an iCUE Lighting Node PRO controller, which can bring stunning lighting effects right out of the box. The PSU shroud also adds two more 120mm fan mounts, allowing more airflow directly to your high-performance GPU. Both the 4000D and 5000D RGB AIRFLOW are available in black as well as the new true white with an all white frame and white edges.

4000D RGB AIRFLOW 5000D RGB AIRFLOW 4000D RGB AIRFLOW Black

CORSAIR AF120 RGB ELITE, AF140 RGB ELITE, iCUE ELITE CAPELLIX XT, iCUE ELITE LCDXT, H60x RGB ELITE, H100x RGB ELITE, 4000D RGB AIRFLOW and 5000D RGB AIRFLOW are available at major retailers.

All product inquiries above: FELTON DISTRIBUTION LTD (+852 2273-8393)

