POPMAGAZIN: “You are not only a musical couple, but also in a partnership in life. Is it good or bad when you cross paths so often?” MICHAEL HUDECEK: “Since we’ve been this for a while, it’s proof that it’s quite good. Even if there are of course situations from time to time where it is quite good if everyone is alone. But we can manage that well now. Basically it’s good.” CHRISTINA: “Yes! Also that you can make music together in this intimacy. It really is something very precious.” MICHAEL: “And you have a common theme that grows with you. Like when other people have kids. Then this is a common theme. It just has an expiration date. Hopefully the music will stay with us for a long time to come.” POPMAGAZIN: “What is it like when you have conflicts? When it comes to music, is it about finalizing? Who’s in charge? MICHAEL: “We have been trying to find consensus for a long time. Thank goodness we have very similar tastes.” CHRISTINA: “It’s really weird most of the time, I don’t want to shout it out. I can also say that we are unpretentious in this regard. When we do projects, we really care about the project. And what is best for the project? And we agree 99% on that.” MICHAEL: “And when there is something where we have different opinions, sometimes it just takes a little time. Until you agree. And you say: “There’s actually something to that argument.” And then we talk about it the next day. You always find a way. Almost everything on the album is by Christina. Then, of course, she has the last word.” See also At the Biella Jazz club a musical “melting pot” with Kapedani's piano CHRISTINA: “Of course, the composer ultimately has the last word.”

POPMAGAZIN: “Very nice song: “Gier”. Greed is more or less an instinct. Where is your greed?” CHRISTINA: „(laughs) Well, of course you catch yourself with your own greed.” MICHAEL: “That’s the reason for the title. Because you know that about yourself, the feeling.” CHRISTINA: “Of course, the ego always comes along and thinks, ‘I’d like more of that. A little more fame, more famous, a little more recognized…” Of course there is.” POP MAGAZINE: “How about you in general when we think about letting go. The reduction that you give something away, that you part with an object? How easy or difficult is that? And what happens to the item? Will it be sold or given away, destroyed?” CHRISTINA: “I think we’re a little different there. A few years ago we made a film about the cabaret artist and actress Eva Pilz. Who left everything here, went to Jawah and became a Hindu priestess there. And then I was in this room and she really has a closet, a chest of drawers and that’s it. And then I thought: “That’s great, I’d like to have my things in my room too. And I know I can move at any time.” I’m very much for minimalism.” POP MAGAZINE: “But you also have a certain desire to be on the move. What was your most beautiful trip?” MICHAEL: “The trip to Asia with Birgit and Heinz Unger was quite a flash for me. The first trip to Asia. I couldn’t believe the first 5 days that the people in Bali are really that friendly. From the heart. The impressions there, that was the most impressive thing for me.” See also From Giorgio Armani over 12 million euros for drinking water in the world CHRISTINA: “I once made a trip to Tonga where I dived for the first time. So if you ask me: “What were your 3 most impressive experiences?” Then this encounter with the underwater world is definitely one of them. That was absolutely magical and amazing.”

POPMAGAZIN: “In the songs you dealt with the subject of the forest. Or what’s happening to the world that we’re not paying attention to. What can you do to make the world a little bit better?” CHRISTINA: “I think it’s best to start with something very personal. So really in everyday life. Because wanting to save the world is overwhelming. How do I make as little waste as possible? Do I avoid buying plastic products? Or new clothes. On Mariahilferstrasse, that’s amazing!” POPMAGAZINE: “It’s permanent sale. And that every day.” CHRISTINA: “Cheap anything. So you can simply say “no” to that.” MICHAEL: “It has also changed. 20 years ago we made good money. Then you want to afford something. The whole thing about environmental protection wasn’t really up to date then. And then that changed. I’m so happy when I walk down Mariahilferstrasse and think to myself, “Thank God I don’t need anything.” That’s wonderful. (laughs)” POP MAGAZINE: „(laughs) Back to the album. Georg Luksch mixed the whole thing. How was working with him?” CHRISTINA: “Quite wonderful! Georg is so musical and has such an understanding of what you would like to do with your own music. Also very humorous. I would love to record another album right away.” MICHAEL: “Extremely open-minded and also wonderful to work with him as a person.” See also What is the ending of Yuesheng Canghai Afei? Does Emperor Wen know Ling Budo's identity? POPMAGAZIN: “What do you expect from the album? What kind of feedback should you give so that you are satisfied?” CHRISTINA: “Honestly, I’m so happy that this album exists. That we can finally present it. That actually makes me very happy at the moment.” POPMAGAZIN: “You have the live presentation in the Haus des Meers. It’s a place that wasn’t chosen at random, is it?” CHRISTINA: “We already thought, if we do it now after the eternal postponement due to the pandemic: “It’s just a celebration. For everyone who contributed. That’s a lot of people.” POPMAGAZIN: “Do you generally have a common favorite song? What is your anthem?” MICHAEL: “What comes to mind is our cooking music. John Coltrane.” CHRISTINA: “When we cook at home, then to nice slow jazz. Cook comfortably.” POPMAGAZIN: “What have you cooked most often? What can you always eat?” MICHAEL: “I love to cook risotto. Because I also like this stirring so much. That’s so relaxing. Then I know exactly what I have to do. Just stirring this pot.” POPMAGAZINE: “Then what’s inside, seafood?” Michael Hudecek: “I’m not that much of a seafood fan. I usually make porcini risotto or something else with fennel or vegetables.” POPMAGAZIN: “If you had one wish. Which one would that be?” MICHAEL: “Apart from the fact that the earth is doing well… Funding for the next album.” CHRISTINA: “That’s a good wish, I agree.” POPMAGAZINE: “Thank you for your time!” CHRISTINA: “We thank you Hans Jürgen!” Interview / Questions / Research: POPMAGAZIN.at / Hans Juergen Gernot Miggl, [email protected] Production / Transcription / Text: POPMAGAZIN.at / Jelena Petener, [email protected]; 06.07.2022

