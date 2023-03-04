This year starts with the review of the S23 Ultra. Very nice, big smartphone, which Samsung delivers there. The main problems from last year have been addressed and with its own 200MP sensor you don’t have to hide from the competition. In terms of price, however, Samsung will also be more expensive this year.

Positive:

– Performance

– Display

– Battery pack

– Camera

– S Pen still with me

Neutral:

– One size fits all

Negative:

– No power adapter and charging speeds

– Some colors and 1TB version Samsung exclusive

