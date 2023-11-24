Christopher Nolan Stands Up for Blockbusters Amidst Martin Scorsese’s Criticisms

In a recent conversation with the press, Christopher Nolan, director of the acclaimed Dark Knight trilogy, has reiterated that there is room for both original content and superhero films in the film industry. This arose in response to comments made by Martin Scorsese, who on several occasions has maintained his position against this type of film production, ensuring that they have done a lot of damage to the industry.

In one of his most recent statements, Scorsese even called on filmmakers to continue generating auteur films to counteract “the damage to culture” that characters like Iron-Man, Spider-Man and Superman are doing to cinema.

“We have to fight back with more force. And it has to come from the grassroots. It has to come from the filmmakers themselves. And you’ll have, you know, the Safdie brothers, and you’ll have Chris Nolan, you know what I mean? And hit them everywhere. Hit them from all sides, and don’t give up. Let’s see what you have. Get out there and do it. Go reinvent yourself.”

The mastermind behind the film Oppenheimer came out in defense of the Hollywood industry, ensuring that over the years it has allowed both blockbusters and auteur projects to coexist in peace.

“There has always been a balance in Hollywood between established titles that can ensure a return audience and give people more of what they want, which has always been a big part of the Hollywood economy,” said the filmmaker, who also , added that there must also be respect for the public’s need to see something new.

“There always has to be respect for the audience’s desire for something new… that’s one of the great thrills of going to the movies is, frankly, seeing a trailer for a movie you’ve never heard of… a guy of a movie you haven’t seen.”

However, despite having defended both artistic visions, it seems that the director did not have a very good experience giving life to the darker version of Batman in the cinema, because during a conference held in mid-July, Nolan was asked if he wanted to work on a superhero movie again, to which he answered with a blunt “No.”

At the same time, Nolan shared his desire to work on a future James Bond film, confessing himself to be a big fan of the character.

“I love those movies. The influence of those films on my filmography is embarrassingly evident. It would be an incredible privilege to do one,” he confessed to actor Josh Horowitz during a podcast.

According to reports, the interest was on both sides, since the producer in charge of the world of agent 007, Barbara Broccoli, wanted the renowned director to put his talent at the service of the most famous spy in cinema.

Initially, it was announced that Nolan would be very happy to be part of the project as long as he was given complete creative freedom like he was given with Batman. Finally, during his interview with the Associated Press, the director revealed that, unfortunately for Bond fans and his work, his participation in 007 was nothing more than a strong rumor.

“No. Sadly, there is no truth to those rumors, but I am very happy that the strike is over and we can all go back to work,” declared Nolan, who with his work at Oppenheimer seeks to win his first Oscar.

