Cincinnati is still red hot; beat NYCFC 3-1 with goals from Acosta and Barreal

Argentina’s Luciano Acosta scored in the first half, Brandon Vázquez converted a penalty in the aftermath and Cincinnati extended its impressive start to the season by beating New York City FC 3-1 on Wednesday.

Cincinnati is the fifth team in league history to score 33 points in its first 14 games. The four previous ones that obtained such loot ended up being crowned in the MLS.

The crop of units puts Cincinnati in first place in the league and in the Eastern Conference.

Acosta put his team in front after 38 minutes, taking advantage of a move created by Dominique Badji and the Argentine Álvaro Barreal, to reach six goals in the tournament.

Barreal made it 2-0 with his second goal of the season, after 59 minutes.

Another Argentine, Braian Cufré, scored the goal for the New York team after 64 minutes.

Vázquez scored his fourth goal of the season, converting a penalty after 70 minutes, to complete the scoring.

NYCFC is stuck at 17 points and is penultimate in the conference.

In other games, Argentine Lucas Zelayarán scored a goal and set up another pair in the Columbus Crew’s 3-2 win over the Colorado Rapids.

Austin beat Minnesota United 2-1, with a goal from Argentine Sebastián Driussi in the second half.

Spaniard Carles Gil added a brace as the Revolution drew 3-3 with Atlanta United.

The New York Red Bulls snapped a 10-game winless streak by beating Inter Miami 1-0. The San Jose Earthquakes snapped off an even worse 14-game winless streak by beating the Seattle Sounders 1-0.

A Pedro Vite goal in the first minute put the Vancouver Whitecaps on track for a 6-2 rout of the Houston Dynamo.

One day after removing their president, the Los Angeles Galaxy beat Real Salt Lake 3-2.

In addition, the Philadelphia Union beat Charlotte 1-0; Montreal drew 2-2 against DC United; Sporting Kansas City beat Dallas -1; the Chicago Fire drew 0-0 with Toronto.

The match between the Los Angeles Galaxy and St. Louis has been postponed. On the day, the Los Angeles team played the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions League final, losing 2-1 at the León de México stadium.