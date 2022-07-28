Home Entertainment Cited, the reactions to the writer’s death: from Franceschini to Mondadori
Cited, the reactions to the writer's death: from Franceschini to Mondadori

“A great writer and one of the most illustrious and authoritative voices of Italian literary criticism leave with Piero Citati. It is a sad day for the culture that loses a rigorous and never banal intellectual. I cling to family members and to the many who appreciated his work during his long and prolific career “: the Minister of Culture, Dario Franceschini, is one of the first voices celebrating the writer and literary critic Pietro Citati, who died at 92 years.

The writer Pietro Citati died, he was awarded the Strega 1984 prize

«Farewell to Pietro Citati, great writer and literary critic born in Florence. His analyzes and his writings made us really dream, that the earth is light to him »writes on social networks the president of the Tuscany region Eugenio Giani.

Even the Mondadori publishing house, with which Citati has published several books, dedicated a final greeting to him: “Ciao Pietro”, accompanied by a famous phrase: “I know how to do very few things: indeed, only one thing, and I doubt do it well “.

