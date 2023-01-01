Classic children’s play music big skewer, 5 concerts of Zhongfu Children’s Arts to welcome the New YearFly into the homes of ordinary people

The “Family Carnival Children’s Drama New Year’s Concert” of the China Welfare Institute Children’s Art Theater spans from the end of 2022 to the new year of 2023. The five performances include melodious folk music, soul-stirring world masterpieces, and catchy nursery rhymes. From December 30th to January 1st, accompany the children to celebrate New Year’s Day.

Every work in this performance is carefully polished, and every original song has its own uniqueness. The first two performances launched by Zhongfu Huieryi last year were an exploration attempt, which also received enthusiastic response from the audience. Therefore, it will come back this year with enthusiasm to inspire the hearts of friends big and small.

All the repertoires of the 2023 New Year’s Concert are selected from excellent children’s plays produced by the Children’s Art Theater of the China Welfare Institute. In the past 75 years, Zhongfu Huieryi has created more than 400 children’s plays with different themes and styles, and has won many national awards. There are also many excellent composers and musicians such as Zhang Hongxiang, Jin Fuzai, Xu Jianqiang, An Dong work. The concert featured the classic “Malan Flower” from the 1950s, the classic “Gan Nu Salsa” from the 90s, and the children’s drama series of world classic literary works launched in recent years.

The children’s play “Ma Lan Hua” is the famous work of the first director Ren Deyao, and it is a representative work of children’s plays in New China. Since its birth, “Malan Flower” in different artistic styles has bloomed on stages all over the world, and has become an excellent children’s play loved by children all over the world. At the concert, children were invited to the stage to learn and sing the ballad of “Malanhua” with the host, showing the inheritance and power of classics.

“Les Miserables” sings the quality of “honesty and frankness”; “Notre Dame de Paris” has a distinctive musical image of characters, singing that justice will eventually defeat evil. These works are all from the “World Classic Literary and Art Works Children’s Drama Series” launched by the theater in recent years, interpreting world classics in a cartoon way. This series of works has also become the “NO.1” in the minds of a group of children. It will be a stepping stone for them to enter and understand the classics.

“Flying Sky” is a reality-themed children’s drama launched by the theater this year. It takes the football interest class as the starting point and extends the classroom to a wider world, allowing children to release their nature, use bravery and hard work to achieve a better self, and use unity to make progress The sportsmanship is accumulating collective glory, and the theme song contains the publicity and wantonness of youth. Art itself has the power to touch people’s hearts and inspire morale. Music is full of infinite imagination. Zhongfu Huieryi hopes to wish all children a happy New Year and healthy growth through music through performances.(Xinmin Evening News reporter Zhao Yue)