CLAUS OISTRIC

When the curtain fell – Punk in Vienna in the 90s

Verlag: Glitzer & Grind

Author*in: Claus Oistric

Format: (Buch)

Release: 22.09.2023

The still truly young publisher “Glitzer & Grind” is only presenting its second publication with “Als der Vorhang Fiel” and it definitely has what it takes to be an Austrian buyer, that much can already be revealed at the beginning. Because in the almost 200-page work, Claus Oistric goes on a journey through time and delivers a more than successful story of punk in the late 80s and 90s in and around Vienna and not only tells it in a humorous and entertaining way, but also features numerous protagonists of the subcultural infrastructure of the Scenes have their say, which give the book an additional liveliness.

Not only musicians from bands like KULTA DIMENTIA, TARGET OF DEMAND, EXTREM, BLOODY MARY, PROGRAM C and many more talk about important locations at the time like the Chelsea, the FLEX in its various locations or the EKH, but also various ones Organizers and operators of fanzines or (tape) labels, and so you can also enjoy pleasantly funny anecdotes like those from Andreas “Mops” Breitwieser, who not only played in various bands but also often spent time at FLEX (at that time it was still in the middle of a residential area and the police often showed up) closed the door and had a lot of fun with the police officer not only having to answer the question about the name when the complaint was made, but also about the profession, after all he at that time Ludwig Boltzmann Institute for Ultrastructure Research and Molecular Nanotechnology active and of course the police had to note this.

But it was not only a huge time of change for that time and for “dead Vienna”, but also a lot of things were created back then that are now an integral part of Vienna, such as the FLEX, the EKH or the Chelsea become permanent cultural institutions. For fans of heavier concerts, the “Capeet Giglist” has also been an essential source of information about upcoming live shows for a very long time and to this day. Run by Jan “Capeet” Gallhuber, who to this day can be found not only in the cemetery stands of the Vienna sports club but also at every concert outside of the so-called mainstream (#linksvorne), and who with his fanzine TAUB! as well as the labels CAPEET TAPES and RECORDS as well as with CAPEET CONCERTS and hundreds of concerts that helped shape Vienna’s subculture scene – to name him here as a representative example of the many who helped shape the punk and hardcore scene in and around Vienna so sustainably and this for Some still do that today. The whole thing is rounded off by numerous, especially live photos, as well as a successful selection of images of flyers and concert posters.

In short; “When the curtain fell” is an absolute must-read for anyone who is interested in punk, hardcore and subculture in (East) Austria and Vienna. And since Christmas is approaching, this lovingly designed foray through Vienna’s punk history is certainly the ideal gift for punk-loving acquaintances and friends.

Hardcover

Author*in: Claus Oistric

Pages: 180

Release: 22. September 2023

22,00 €(A)

ISBN 978-3-903460-18-8

Links:

