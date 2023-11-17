Pakistan Central Muslim League delegation met with Palestinian leader Khalid Meshaal

Islamabad: The delegation of Pakistan Central Muslim League met Palestinian leader Khalid Meshaal in Qatar. On this occasion, President Khalid Masood Sindhu and the people of Pakistan conveyed a message of solidarity to the people of Gaza.

At the end of the meeting, it was said in the joint statement that the Muslim rulers should present roles instead of resolutions for the freedom of Palestine and Jerusalem and to stop the aggression of Israel. The delegation led by the President of Muslim Medical Mission, Dr. Nasir Hamdani, offered their services regarding medical facilities and doctors during the meeting with Khalid Meshaal.

Palestinian leader Khalid Meshaal said on this occasion that we are extremely grateful to the Pakistan Central Muslim League that through them the men and women of Pakistan who are expressing their solidarity with the people of Gaza in Al-Aqsa storm against this criminal Zionist war.

During the meeting with Khalid Meshaal, Dr. Nasir Hamdani said that the Central Muslim League strongly condemns the atrocities and brutal bombings on women and children in Palestine. Our mothers and daughters are declaring that our children are being sacrificed for the freedom of Jerusalem in the Al-Quds and Palestine solidarity march across the country.

Palestinian leader Khaled Meshaal further said that the Gaza front is the most difficult, this war is being fought by the Ummah in support of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the defense of the land of Asri and Miraj. It is a relief for us that the Muslim Ummah stands up against the aggression of the Zionist usurper state in this war.

During the meeting with the delegation of the Central Muslim League, Palestinian leader Khalid Meshaal gave a special message and said that we hope that you will continue your efforts considering your responsibility and continue to support us, we request you. That the government of Pakistan should conduct a strong public movement together, continue to cooperate with the people of Gaza in order to increase the pressure on the Zionists to stop this aggression. We have two major goals, to stop the aggression on Gaza and to restore the people of Gaza. .

On this occasion, the delegation of Pakistan Central Muslim League gave a special message to the Palestinian leaders that the people of Pakistan are with Palestine. Everyone in Pakistan feels the pain of Palestine. The joint participation of people from all walks of life, including men and women, in the Solidarity Palestine and Al-Quds March organized by the Central Muslim League shows their love for Palestine.

Share this: Facebook

X

