Climate activists protest at 2 German airports, causing flight cancellations

BERLIN (AP) — Climate activists protested Thursday morning at two German airports, causing numerous flight cancellations at the height of the summer vacation season.

Several members of the Last Generation group entered the grounds of the Hamburg airport around 06:00 and stuck to the runway, according to the organization. Thursday was the first day of school holidays in the northern state.

“It cannot yet be predicted when operations will be able to resume,” airport operators said. “According to current information, around a dozen flights have had to be cancelled. No further cancellations and diversions are ruled out”.

Members of the group also cut through a security fence at the Düsseldorf airport in the west of the country and cut an access route to the runway.

Last Generation is known for its disruptive protests, blocking highways and airports to demand stronger government action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The German prosecutor’s office ordered in May a search of the homes of several members of the group for alleged support for a criminal organization.

