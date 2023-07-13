What will be the impact of record temperatures on agriculture in Bursa? Will there be drought and water shortage? – Bursa News – Regional News

İREM ERBAŞ / IN BURSA TODAY

Average temperatures in the world broke records 3 times in a row in the same week. July 6, when the global average temperature was measured as 17.23 degrees, ‘hottest day on record‘ was recorded.

Bursa Governorship also constantly warns citizens of Bursa against high temperatures. In addition to the measures that should be taken by the citizens, it is also wondered how the temperatures will affect agriculture. Alright, What will be the impact of record temperatures on agriculture in Bursa? Will there be drought and water shortage?

Chamber of Agricultural Engineers Bursa Branch President Dr. Fevzi Cakmak explained the effects of temperature.

“There is a concern about water shortage”

Stating that if the temperatures continue, the amount of water in the dams will decrease, Çakmak said, “With the rapid decrease in our water in our dams, water problem There are withdrawal concerns. We agricultural wateringWe say that saving is important. Agricultural wateringIt is possible for us to save up to 50 percent. This should be taken seriously by the governments and those who govern us. He warned us significantly last year that water shortages were imminent. In an environment where this will continue in the future and climate change will be on the agenda, we absolutely need to take these measures immediately and we need to make modernization investments that will lead to significant savings in agricultural irrigation.”

