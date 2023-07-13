Home » What will be the impact of record temperatures on agriculture in Bursa? Will there be drought and water shortage? – Bursa News – Regional News
News

What will be the impact of record temperatures on agriculture in Bursa? Will there be drought and water shortage? – Bursa News – Regional News

by admin
What will be the impact of record temperatures on agriculture in Bursa? Will there be drought and water shortage? – Bursa News – Regional News

İREM ERBAŞ / IN BURSA TODAY

Average temperatures in the world broke records 3 times in a row in the same week. July 6, when the global average temperature was measured as 17.23 degrees, ‘hottest day on record‘ was recorded.

Bursa Governorship also constantly warns citizens of Bursa against high temperatures. In addition to the measures that should be taken by the citizens, it is also wondered how the temperatures will affect agriculture. Alright, What will be the impact of record temperatures on agriculture in Bursa? Will there be drought and water shortage?

Chamber of Agricultural Engineers Bursa Branch President Dr. Fevzi Cakmak explained the effects of temperature.

“There is a concern about water shortage”

Stating that if the temperatures continue, the amount of water in the dams will decrease, Çakmak said, “With the rapid decrease in our water in our dams, water problem There are withdrawal concerns. We agricultural wateringWe say that saving is important. Agricultural wateringIt is possible for us to save up to 50 percent. This should be taken seriously by the governments and those who govern us. He warned us significantly last year that water shortages were imminent. In an environment where this will continue in the future and climate change will be on the agenda, we absolutely need to take these measures immediately and we need to make modernization investments that will lead to significant savings in agricultural irrigation.”

Other Bursa News – Click for Regional News

See also  Zhao Lijian denies the CCP's promise to Hong Kong for overseas Chinese: openly hooligan | unchanged for 50 years | Sino-British Joint Declaration | Basic Law

You may also like

ELN lifts armed strike in Chocó

Persecuted by messages two lawyers, convicted of stalking...

Antinarcotics Headquarters in Loja suffers an attack; there...

The ‘Ruta del Agua’ continues to address the...

Chinese and Australian Foreign Ministers Meet to Strengthen...

La Russa jr case, the owner of the...

Dominican Man Turns Himself In After Dragging Police...

“It’s a catch-up session before the championship for...

Wearing military clothing and heavily armed, they were...

Exploring Guangxi: Taiwanese Students Experience Zhuang Village and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy