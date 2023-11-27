Clothes that work for you plan b

The winter of plan b | Photography: Or Rosenberg

On the way to a closet that allows you to dress with your eyes closed (an aspiration I’ve written about before) are the quality everyday clothes. The Israeli brand plan b was founded precisely for this purpose: “Our brand helps women to dress more correctly every day and offers them a good, well-designed and higher-quality alternative to the basic clothes sold today.”

plan b has already starred here many times since their establishment (about a year ago), but I will mention again that this is a smart basic brand from Ronan Chen, although “basic” is a small word that tries to describe a brand that has chosen to focus on everything you consumption Barron and that he took it upon himself to allow you to dress nicely without thinking too much about it.

And dressing nicely without thinking too much about it is all you can ask for in the times we’ve fallen into.

This is a collaboration type post (my first since October 7th!) which means that besides seeing pictures of beautiful clothes and reading me fiddling about wardrobes that work for you, there’s also a discount and a giveaway:

the assumption – Until Saturday night (12/2) at midnight, there will be a 20% discount for those who use the code SHELLY.

waiting – Those who bought and used the code are welcome to send an email to [email protected], state their name, phone number and order number and write a few words about the clothing that works best for them during this period. Whoever writes the cutest email will receive the GIVEAWAY with seven (!!!) items that I chose myself.

Something else: The clothes come in sizes xs-3xl and 34-46. I wear the 46 in pants, the 3xl in t-shirts and every size between the L and north in sweaters and sweatshirts. The prices in advance are really good and the shipping and returns are free (there is also a store at Dizengoff 91 for the benefit of those who want to measure).

The clothes that star in the GIVEAWAY. This can be seen as private ownership:

(Yes, someone will get all of these. I hope she has closet space)

There are no striped shirts or white button-down shirts here because I think you probably already have them. In this small collection there are clothes that do not need a period of adjustment to the closet and that you can start plowing through:

01 Light gray sweater. A shade that makes it look like the right place to wear it is in front of the fireplace on a ski vacation, by Quiet Luxury. You can wear it over a white t-shirt, over a white button-down shirt, over a thin turtleneck, over a striped shirt (don’t forget to let the sleeve of the shirt peek out a little from the sweater).

02 Black button down shirt. All the benefits of a button-down shirt, but in a soft and comforting fabric that doesn’t require ironing or posture.

03 Golf in coffee color. Brings a Gwyneth Paltrow vibe to any situation (also available in black).

04 black jacket. Every closet should be black.

05 + 06 sweatpants. A hoodie and pants in a color that looks dressed up even if all you do with it is lie on the couch in front of the TV. The cut of the hoodie is the kind that also looks good with jeans.

07 The jeans that I also recommended in the spring. All the jeans of this brand are classic and good. I especially like this model (because of the shirt below).

Shortcut to the page with my extended selection list (including the new email).

Dress up with your eyes closed

A few years ago I came across a blogger who documented an entire week during which her three-year-old son picked out her clothes. The youngest stylist in the world chose for his mother combinations such as a Mickey Mouse shirt with dotted pants and a floral dress with socks in another floral print.

The project in question put me into a mild anxiety attack until I remembered that: 1. I no longer have three-year-old children. 2. My closet is immune to the choices of three-year-olds anyway.

When you make sure to maintain a closet that mostly contains minimalistic basics, you can let your three year old choose your clothes and you can get dressed with your eyes closed.

I still haven’t gone back to hearing the music I like/loved. Like I can’t listen to words that aren’t related to what’s happening now. Fortunately, most Israeli songs, no matter when they were written, are somehow related to what is happening now:

At the point where everything continues there is difficulty,

I always believed that there would really only be good,

And sometimes when a moment of happiness appeared,

I was just trying to keep it from disappearing at the end.

Yes, the posts are still closed to comments. I hope to be able to transfer the blog to a new and protected theme very soon where the comments will not be a breaking point that brings down the whole site (everything is ready and the blog will look almost the same. There are a few small things left to close).

