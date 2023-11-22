Clothsurgeon Launches New Bespoke Streetwear Series ‘FROM THE ROW TO THE ROAD’

Clothsurgeon Launches New Series “FROM THE ROW TO THE ROAD”

London-based bespoke streetwear brand Clothsurgeon, known for its unique reconstruction of existing clothing and fabrics, has officially launched a new series titled “FROM THE ROW TO THE ROAD.” Helmed by designer Rav Matharu, the brand has gained a reputation for innovative and creative designs, using materials such as Supreme x The North Face tents and Prada nylon backpacks to transform and create new pieces.

The new series features a wide range of fabrics, including top-quality wool cashmere, Loro Piana silk, new Supreme bag fabrics, blankets, leather, nylon, and pure cotton. These materials have been transformed into a variety of fashionable clothing, including camouflage sports suits, bright red amoeba vests, leather sleeve baseball jackets, suit jackets, coat jackets, navy multi-pocket windproof jackets, slim trousers, and hats.

The “FROM THE ROW TO THE ROAD” series is now available on the brand’s official website. Fashion enthusiasts and fans of Clothsurgeon’s unique style are encouraged to check out the new collection and explore the innovative designs and use of materials. For more information, visit the brand’s website to learn more about the latest offerings from Clothsurgeon.

