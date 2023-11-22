RO Ragnarok: The Birth of a New Generation” collaboration confirmed: One punch KO with absolute power | XFastest News

“RO Ragnarok: The Birth of a New Generation” Celebrates Third Anniversary with Major Revision and Exciting New Content

The popular game “RO Ragnarok: The Birth of a New Generation” is marking its third anniversary with a major revision set to be released on November 27. The anniversary activities promise to bring even more excitement to the game, with new profession “Ninja,” “One Punch Man” linkage, inheritance of shadow costumes, and new servers among the highlights.

In celebration of the anniversary and the upcoming revision, the game has announced a special “One Punch Man” linkage event. This event allows players to transform into characters from the popular anime, such as Saitama, Genos, Trembling Tatsumaki, and Sonic Sonic through the soul card system. In addition, limited-edition costumes inspired by “One Punch Man” characters will be available, with combat power bonuses to enhance gameplay.

The revision also introduces new challenges to the game, with the arrival of monsters Asura Unicorn Fairy and Mosquito Girl. Players can join forces with guild members to fight against limited MVP&MINI for the chance to obtain special linkage gold cards and pet cages. Additionally, the Battle Royale gameplay returns, offering players the chance to win rich gashapon coins.

In conjunction with the revision, a new profession “Ninja” will be introduced, allowing players to utilize ninja swords, forbidden arts, and ninjutsu to crush enemies on the battlefield. A new server “Sonic Sonic” will also be opened to welcome returning old users and new players to experience the new generation of RO.

To encourage returning players, the official is holding a special event that offers diamond giveaways and a total of 300,000 MyCard points to welcome old users back to the game. Detailed rules for diamond rebates and the MyCard points giveaway can be found on the event reservation page and in-game event rules.

Overall, the third anniversary revision of “RO Ragnarok: The Birth of a New Generation” promises to bring an abundance of new content and exciting gameplay for players to enjoy. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to experience the new profession, “One Punch Man” linkage, and the chance to win diamonds and MyCard points in the new server. Join in on the celebration and let the adventure begin!

