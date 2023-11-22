«Possible peaks in infections, but low risk for health»

The Covid-19 virus continues to pose a threat as new variants emerge, with the latest being the Pirola variant. The World Health Organization has classified it as a “variant of interest”, according to Maria Van Kerkhove, the technical manager for Covid-19 at the organization. Previously listed among the variants under monitoring, the Pirola variant is now categorized as a “variant of concern”. This decision comes amidst ongoing concerns about the spread of Covid-19 and its variants in Europe and around the world.

In addition to the threat posed by new variants, healthcare professionals are also facing challenges related to the ongoing pandemic. General practitioners have reported a surge in calls from patients experiencing coughs, with many expressing fears about potentially having Covid-19.

As the world continues to grapple with the impact of the virus, it remains crucial for individuals to remain vigilant and follow public health guidelines to help curb the spread of the virus and its variants.

