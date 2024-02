Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has pulled out the option to buy Portuguese striker Goncalo Ramos. The French champions announced this on Wednesday. According to the media, PSG has to transfer 65 million euros to Benfica Lisbon for the 22-year-old, who was previously on loan.

The sum can rise to 80 million euros through bonus payments. Ramos is now tied to PSG until 2028. Since the summer, however, he has only scored two goals in 15 competitive games for the Parisians

