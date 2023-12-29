Coatings pay homage to Brazilian landscapes

Amazon, Caatinga, Cerrado, Atlantic Forest, Pampa and Pantanal: Each of Brazil’s six biomes inhabits a unique set of plant and animal life, harmonized around specific climatic and geological conditions. Traveling through these different universes, observing and absorbing the unique beauty of each corner of the country, shows how diversity can serve as inspiration for coverings.

The sensitivity of talking about our own natural biomes brings to the fore the many possibilities for creation, which reflects porcelain tiles that are more sensitive, more natural and more connected with our vast ecosystem and culture.

Here at Decortiles, the inspirational journey begins with what is the most extensive and biodiverse biome not only in Brazil, but in the entire world: the Amazona jungle of mysteries bathed by wide rivers, lakes and streams that meander through the forests, ancestral cradle of original civilizations and timeless guardian of tropical nature in its most raw and abundant state.

In this dense hot and humid forest, populated by a countless variety of animal and plant species, the symbol of what is called the “Amazonian plant of calm waters”, the queen water lily, appears as a symbol.

Considered the largest water lily (aquatic plant) in Brazil and the one with the largest flower in the Americas, the Amazonian victory It boasts circular, floating leaves of an intense green tone that easily exceed 2.50 m in diameter. Its flowers, white and fragrant, reach 30 cm and only open in the moonlight. At sunrise, they turn pink and, in the morning, they close their petals, one by one.

Vitoria Green 20x23cm

The Vitória hydraulic tile is inspired by this natural jewel of such Brazilian beauty – according to Amazonian mythology, it represents the indigenous woman Naiá, who drowns in the lake after leaning over the waters to try to touch the reflection of the Moon.

Hexagonal in shape and measuring 20×23 cm, the pieces can be found in Pink and Green: while the first features a reproduction of the water lily petals design in green strokes, the second has the same pattern in white.

Upon arriving at Caatingawe come across the only exclusively Brazilian biome, a hot and dry region, but also full of life in its own way, home to rich fauna and flora adapted to long periods of drought, an undeniable synonym of resistance and resilience.

The harsh landscape of the Brazilian semi-arid region is the base setting for the creation of the Cactus artistic tile, which, as the name suggests, brings as inspiration this plant typical of desert regions, which stands out for its survival strategies in drought – some species can remain decades without water, only removing moisture from the air through its spines.

AC White Cactus 15x15cm

In the traditional 15x15cm format, Cacto has a satin finish and displays, on a light background, a minimalist graphic in an olive green tone. The visual references for the traits come from native and symbolic cactus species from northeastern Brazil, such as the xique-xique and the mandacaru.

No Cerrado one also learns to cultivate diversity from adversity. Characterized by rainy summers and dry, muggy winters, which put nature and human beings to the test, the lyrical and deep biome in the heart of Brazil is, nevertheless, one of the most biodiverse savannah regions on the planet, in addition to being our true cradle of waters, housing the springs of some of the most important river basins in South America, such as the Amazon, Platina and the São Francisco River.

Kint Mix Gold AC 28x28cm | Production: Debbie Apsan | Photo: Sla Photostudio

Paying homage to this biome so full of contrasts and richness, the artistic tile Cerrado brings the trend of dry twigs and branches in decoration.

The design combines a satin finish with a modern grayish color and is available in kits of three pieces in the 21x21cm format: each one contains unique branches, which can be applied both in a targeted and random manner, enabling the creation of exclusive layouts.

Tom Jobim, the composer of the bush, the stones, the beaches and the birds, used to call Atlantic forest of “my enchanted forest” – and said that all of his work stemmed from his deep love for this Brazilian biome.

Extending across 17 states, mainly along the country’s coast, the Atlantic Forest is considered the second largest biome in Brazil and the oldest forest in South America. It brings together different types of tropical and subtropical forest formations, as well as diverse ecosystems associated areas, such as restingas, mangroves and grassland vegetation.

Blue Floripa Patch BR 29x29cm

The exuberance of the flowers and foliage of its coastal forests are expressed in the Floripa Azul Patch, which includes references to native botanical species, such as the bird of paradise and the Adam’s rib. With blue graphics on a white background, the series is presented in nine artistic tiles, each with a different illustration. The finish is glossy and the format is 29x29cm.

In the region of Pampaa biome also known as southern fields, we find fertile soil, ideal for agricultural activities, with some even more fertile areas in these domains, with the so-called “purple land”, whose main characteristic is the red tone due to the presence of iron oxide in the composition.

Craft All Night 90x90cm | Production: Debbie Apsan | Photo: Taito Studio

Following the solophilia movement, which reveals our love for the earth, the Kraft Moka porcelain tile (90x90cm) presents as a proposal a reference to the exceptional fertility of Brazilian soils, as well as the color of the coffee bean, one of the most valuable products cultivated in these lands. .

Made using “bioflakes” technology, all variations of the Kraft series – which is also available in Clay, Desert, Fendi and Greige colors – are composed of small flakes that offer a natural stone effect similar to that of granite.

Our final destination is Pantanal, the smallest biome in Brazil, but the second most biodiverse – second only to the Amazon, which is around 16 times larger! In these landscapes, the tour can allow you to go down the river in a punt, hear the roar of jaguars in the middle of the forests, face alligators, anacondas, piranhas, tuiuiús and, of course, watch that orange-pink sunset that, in the afternoon , leaves us with tears in our eyes…

