In Russia, a plane with 30 passengers landed on a frozen river near the airport, passengers and crew are safe.

A plane in Russia 30 Close to airport including passengers

Landed on frozen river, passengers and crew safe

Moscow: 28. December

(Sahrnews/Social Media Desk)

A Soviet Union period Antonov-24 The plane in which 30 Today was Thursday 28 In December, the plane landed in a frozen river near an airport in eastern Russia. Transport prosecutors said the incident was caused by pilot error. Polar Airlines An-24 The plane landed safely on the Kolyma River near Zeryanka Airport in the Yakutia region.

In a statement, the spokesman of the East Siberian Transport Prosecutor said that according to preliminary reports, the cause of the aviation incident was the error of the pilot and crew of the plane. Several foreign news channels showed images of the plane standing on a frozen river in a thick layer of snow. Presented while Azvestia newspaper has published pictures of the passengers disembarking after the plane landed safely on the ice-covered river.

In this regard, Polar Airlines issued a brief statement saying that An-24 The plane came down from the runway of Zeryanka Airport. The plane, all passengers and crew are safe. No one was injured in the incident.

Remember that in many cold countries in addition to Russia, many rivers and canals are frozen in a thick layer of ice due to the very negative temperature in the winter season. The Dal Lake in Jammu and Kashmir is also often frozen in ice. Covered by cold, fog and deep fog.

Similarly, severe cold wave is going on in Telangana state due to the drop in temperature day by day and due to deep fog in the morning, the people especially the drivers are facing severe problems. Central Meteorological Department has said. December 30 It has warned the people to be alert while forecasting deep haze and fog in various states of the country including Telangana. Accidents are happening on highways and public roads due to this fog and haze.

It will not be unnecessary to mention here that last year on the eve of Christmas, America had the worst snow storm of this century and due to a severe drop in temperature, the highest Niagara Falls in the world was frozen in ice. Last year North America During Christmas was paralyzed by a continuous blizzard. This blizzard was called a “bomb cyclone” and due to this storm the country 20 crores People had to face various problems.

In America due to bad weather 10 thousand More than flights were canceled. At that time, according to media reports, more than 50 There were deaths. Many videos and pictures of this snow storm went viral on social media, in which the terrible conditions of this snow storm were described.

Temperatures in many US cities are below zero 42 degree was reached and in the city of Buffalo, New York State 8 Feet of snow were recorded in neighboring Canada as well due to the storm 4 People were killed. The impact of the storm was also seen in Mexico.

Currently among the seven wonders of the world. #Niagara Falls #NiagaraFalls “Various amazing videos have gone viral on social media, which is located between the Canadian province of Ontario and the American state of New York. In which the Niagara Falls covered in snow were seen. The wave of sub-zero degrees, the drop in temperature hit the region. Under wraps, Niagara Falls was transformed into a partially frozen winter wonderland.

