Cologne: Soul-like action RPG Fallen Lords Announced, Now Available on Steam

On the live broadcast of the opening night of Cologne in 2022, CI Games announced the soul-like action RPG “The Lords of the Fallen” developed by Hexworks, which will be released in 2023, landing on PC Steam, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

trailer:

This work is a reboot of the 2014 game “Lords Of The Fallen”. It was developed by Hexworks, a new studio established by CI Games in early 2020, using the Unreal 5 engine. The story takes place 1000 years after the original game.

“Fallen Lord” is now available on Steam and supports Simplified Chinese.

Witness the vast world in the new dark fantasy action RPG game, Lord of the Fallen. Play as the legendary Dark Crusade and embark on a historical journey to overthrow the evil god Adyr.

About this game

Fallen Lords tells an epic new role-playing adventure in a vast, intertwined world, and will deliver five times more content than the base game.

After an unimaginably long and brutal tyranny, the evil god Adyr is finally defeated. But the gods… don’t stay silent forever. Thousands of years later, Adyr’s resurrection is imminent. Play as the legendary Dark Crusaders and travel through the realm of life and death. In this unprecedented RPG experience, witness majestic boss battles, challenge overwhelmed difficult battles, witness characters of different styles, and immerse yourself in gripping in the delicate story. Will your legend reveal light…or darkness?

Hold on to hope.

Explore a vast, intertwined world

Travel through two vast parallel worlds in an epic crusade against Adyr. The realm of the living is full of perils, and the world of the dead is haunted by unspeakable nightmares.

define your legend

Customize your character freely with a wide variety of visual appearance options, then choose from nine character classes. But don’t worry, no matter what path you start out on, you’ll gradually develop a unique character that suits your playstyle by upgrading attributes, weapons, armor, and spells.

Master the flow of difficult tactical battles

Only mastery of the complex tactical combat system can grasp the hope of survival. Choose from over a hundred unique and ferocious weapons, or unleash devastating magical attacks with arcane power.

Solidarity or tit for tat online multiplayer

Take on the epic single-player campaign alone, or invite another player to join you in the free-flowing online mode. But be careful, heroes from other worlds may choose to invade.

Use a device with incredible power

The lantern in your hand has a mysterious power that travels through different worlds. Use this dark power to travel to the Forgotten Lands, unearth legendary treasures, and even manipulate the souls of your enemies.

come back to life

Fall in the world of the living… rise in the world of the dead. Only by defeating the swarming hell monsters can you get the chance to return to the world.

main features:

Go deep into a huge double parallel world, crossing the realm of life and death

Master the flow of difficult tactical battles

Wield devastating magical attacks with character bonuses

Invite another player to join you in free and fun online mode

Get to know all kinds of residents of the two worlds, but not all of them are sincere…

Completely customize your unique character

Choose from 9 starting character classes including knight, rogue and apprentice fire mage

