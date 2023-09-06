Comedian Liu Yang Takes on New Role as Actor in Fantasy Light Comedy Mini Drama ‘Don’t Become a Watermelon! Director’

“Fantasy Light Comedy Mini Drama ‘Don’t Become a Watermelon! Director’ Officially Launches Today”

Produced by Bilibili, co-produced by Yinghuaism, Dinosaur Films, and Shan Liren, and starring Liu Yang, Liu Beast, Bu Guanjin, Boss Shi, Ma Ling, Jiang Sida, Tudou, Xin Zai, and more, the highly anticipated fantasy light comedy mini drama, “Don’t Become a Watermelon! Director,” has officially launched today.

The play tells the hilarious story of a useless young man, Zheng Hao, played by Liu Yang, who accidentally comes into contact with the director of the Administration of Another Dimension and is forced to climb to the pinnacle of his life within 24 days. Zheng Hao, a lying flat young man, pursues the “true meaning of life” of “fishing at work and lying flat after work.” He appears on the stage as a senior otaku dressed in a fat T-shirt, fat pants, and big slippers. With his funny yoga poses and roller coaster-like confession experiences, he brings laughter to the audience. When he meets the different-dimensional director, he resolutely chooses to talk about talk shows to find himself. From melodramatic moments to laughing and tearful situations, Zheng Hao narrates the sweetness and bitterness of life with vivid jokes, considering the audience’s laughter as his own realization of life’s meaning.

“Don’t Become a Watermelon! Director” is Liu Yang’s first attempt to cross the border from a comedian to an actor, and it is evident from the trailer and the content of the premiere that he has submitted a qualified answer sheet. Not only does he play the role of talk show actor Zheng Hao in his true colors, interpreting joyful and nonsensical healing stories in an interesting and entertaining way, but he also presents the character’s state of decadence and emotions with authenticity. His performance as an ordinary young person facing the mammoth of fate, dodging passively, thinking deeply, standing up straight, and moving forward, is both real and ordinary.

In addition to being the lead actor of the play, Liu Yang is also one of the screenwriters of “Don’t Become a Watermelon! Director.” In the behind-the-scenes footage, he talks about his understanding of comedy and how it naturally happens in an ordinary and helpless life. He incorporated many elements of the people around him in his life into the role of Zheng Hao. He also repeatedly figured out and practiced the tension between the characters and their daily interactions to achieve the most ideal performance. Through jokes and humor, he tells the background of life and conveys happiness and enthusiasm to the Generation Z audience through unconventional and nonsensical encounters in different dimensions.

“Integration of editing and acting” is another self-breakthrough for Liu Yang, showcasing his years of accumulation and experience. From stand-up comedy to various popular shows, podcasts, and variety shows, Liu Yang’s comedy career has blossomed in multiple fields. This new attempt in the field of short dramas opens up a new chapter in his multi-comedy section and showcases his potential as a dark horse actor. Fans are eagerly looking forward to Liu Yang’s future performances in “Don’t Become a Watermelon! Director” and hope to see more excellent works from him in the future.

