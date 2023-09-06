JD Cashier Unveils Cutting-Edge Solutions for Retail and Fresh Food Industries at 2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services

JD Cashier, a subsidiary of JD Technology, showcased their cutting-edge hardware products and digital solutions for merchants at the 2023 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS). One of their highlighted products was the K3 cash register, which attracted a lot of attention from consumers and merchants.

With offline contact consumption continuing to grow and stores becoming important places for consumption, consumers have higher expectations for store service quality, environment, and product quality. JD Cashier aims to help stores better serve consumers, improve satisfaction, and increase operating efficiency.

At the CIFTIS, Mr. Wang, who is engaged in the fresh food business, visited the JD Cashier booth to seek solutions for his business challenges. As his business expanded to six branches in Hebei, he faced new problems, such as maintaining consistent high quality across his stores, protecting the brand, simplifying management, and improving efficiency. These issues were the main reasons for his visit to the CIFTIS.

JD Cashier’s retail and fresh food industry solutions provided answers to Mr. Wang’s concerns. In terms of brand power, which determines premium ability, JD Cashier offers store shelf display management and supports chain headquarters with system capabilities to set display standards based on business analysis. This ensures product display uniformity and store execution efficiency, strengthening the brand. Regarding product quality, JD Cashier helps stores control the supply chain and provides an algorithm model for sales forecasting, replenishment, quantity execution, monitoring, and analysis to meet consumer needs effectively.

Many stores, like Mr. Wang’s, have transitioned to a chain model, facing challenges in management. JD Cashier helps systematize store and personnel management, reducing training and use costs. With different account permissions for different identities, personnel can get started in just three minutes. The retail and fresh food industry solutions provide various modules for store business management, store processing, master data management, supply chain management, promotion management, financial management, and business analysis. This helps stores and owners understand individual product sales, store performance, and overall operations.

JD Cashier’s solutions also connect stores to online platforms, increasing efficiency. Their intelligent marketing tools support stores in defining strategies based on business insights and measuring the effectiveness of event marketing. The private domain mall solutions enable stores to quickly build B2C cloud store malls and O2O store malls, expanding online sales channels. JD Cashier also offers various marketing methods, including pre-sale group purchases and support for store self-pickup and hourly delivery. This helps manage marketing, operations, and the supply chain for chain stores.

JD Cashier not only serves the retail and fresh food industries but also offers specialized solutions for the life service and catering industries. With a complete set of solutions and cutting-edge hardware equipment, JD Cashier ensures quality service. At the CIFTIS, they unveiled a range of hardware devices, such as the “K3” cash register, which features an ultra-thin metal body and large memory to enhance the store’s image. The cash register and weighing AI smart scale “Y2/D2” integrates cash register, weighing, printing, and AI to improve efficiency in weighing scenarios. The “Jing Xiaoying” small cash register device includes a speaker for payment notifications, making it convenient for small merchants to collect cash without missing any orders. JD Cashier’s cash register hardware products support multiple payment methods, including digital renminbi, consumer coupons, and cash, enhancing the consumer’s shopping experience.

Overall, JD Cashier’s participation at the CIFTIS showcased their innovative solutions and hardware products tailored to the needs of merchants in various industries. They aim to help stores provide better service, ensure quality products, simplify management, and connect to online platforms for increased efficiency.