Live it, September 6th – In a surprising move, 31-year-old Brazilian winger Philippe Coutinho will be joining Qatar team Duhail on loan, with Duhail agreeing to pay his full salary. The announcement was made by reporter Romano, who is known for his iconic catchphrase “here we go”.

Romano took to social media to share the news, stating, “Here we go! Qatar team Du Haile is about to loan Coutinho, Aston Villa is ready to accept, and now only the final details are left. 100% of the salary will be paid by Du Haile. Both Besiktas and Betis’ bids were rejected.”

Coutinho, who joined Barcelona from Liverpool in 2018 for a whopping transfer fee of 135 million euros during the winter transfer window, moved to Villa in 2022 for a fee of 20 million euros. However, it seems that his time at Villa Park will be cut short as he heads to Duhail.

The current transfer fee for Coutinho is set at 10 million euros, significantly lower than his peak value of 150 million euros. This loan move to Duhail will likely provide him with an opportunity to regain his form and showcase his talents on a different stage.

Duhail, which was formed through a merger of Aljash and Lehvia, clinched the championship title in the Qatar Star League last season. They are currently participating in Group E. With the addition of Coutinho to their squad, they are expected to strengthen their attacking options and improve their chances of success in domestic and international competitions.

Fans are now eagerly awaiting Coutinho’s debut with Duhail, hoping to witness his skill and contribution to the team’s success. Meanwhile, Aston Villa will need to find a suitable replacement for the talented winger to fill the void left by his departure.

It remains to be seen how Coutinho will adapt to his new environment, but one thing is for certain – the soccer world will be watching closely as this new chapter in the Brazilian’s career unfolds.

