Commemorating the upcoming release of “Thor 4” MovieNEX Official Announcement New Behind-the-Scenes – Disney – Marvel Marvel Studios

The new chapter of the Marvel series of masterpiece “Thor 4: Love and Thunder” will be released on October 26th MovieNEX version, as a commemoration, the official Marvel Studios recently announced a special edition of the new behind-the-scenes production, showing a lot of unpublished pictures And the interview with God Killer actor Bell, let’s enjoy it together.

• “Thor 4: Love and Thunder” is a movie produced by Marvel Studios, the English name is Thor: Love and Thunder, directed by Taika Waititi, Chris Hemsworth, Natalie • Portman, Tessa Thompson and other leading actors. It premieres at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles on June 23, 2022, and launches on Disney+ on September 8.

• The makeup of the villain BOSS God Killer in the movie is believed to impress the audience. How to realize the planner and director’s impression of God Killer requires the efforts of many stunt make-up personnel, and the actor himself Bell also talked about how Interpret the experience of the killer, let’s understand together.

