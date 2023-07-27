Home » concert #54: maximo park @ flex | 09/12/2022
Entertainment

concert #54: maximo park @ flex | 09/12/2022

by admin
concert #54: maximo park @ flex | 09/12/2022

“maximo park” brought big hits and a lot of nostalgia to viennese flex – sooo nice!

i like to spend my monday evenings on the couch – strenuous weekends and even more strenuous starts to the week usually force me to do so. however, that monday evening could not be used to relax – i had to gather my last remaining strength and drag myself to the flex because i really wanted, after years of not seeing, to see the band “maximo park“ examine. said and done.

we’ve been there before, because if there’s one thing i’ve learned, it’s this: never miss the opening acts! sometimes the support bands get really big in the years after that and then you’ve just seen them and feel a little bit better than everyone else. sometimes during a support band concert you might even have had a premonition that they might become big, or at least you were amused by the band name. exactly the latter happened, because the opening act of “maximo park” had the nice name “peaness“. the ladies on stage were funny and bright and the music sounded like nice high school alternative rock. i immediately felt like i was in an american teen movie.

when finally “maximo park‘ storming the stage i didn’t really feel like i was in a teen movie, but at least i felt like i was at a very good indie party in the 00s. it was immediately clear who was a great hit supplier in those days! coupled with the unbelievable motivation of singer paul smith, the concert turned out to be unbelievably thrilling. who can stand still when a frontman conjures up the worst dance routines and poses on the floor?

the real ecstasy set in towards the end of the set; Apparently, the hit “books from boxes” did not just trigger a storm of enthusiasm in me. we were just as enthusiastic about the german number “versionen von dir” – a bit strange but somehow also nice to hear a british contemporary singing in german.

See also  Cultural policy symposium: "May makes everything new - a different future for the cultural sector is possible" - mica

the grande finale included the mega hits “our velocity” and “apply some pressure” and all I wanted to do was dance! such good numbers, such a terrific band and consequently such a great evening! “maximo park” always works – too bad I almost forgot!

You may also like

The summer drives the growth in the consumption...

VERDY’s Art Unit Wasted Youth Unveils Summer Clothing...

Colter Wall – Little Songs

Fátima Cuéllar Emerges as Top Contender to Win...

The Prada group grows by 20% to 2.32...

PHIPPS Unveils Transformation with Autumn/Winter 2023 Collection Inspired...

VENTIL VERLAG – “You’ll Never Sing Alone” –...

Tod’s and Zegna, double-digit revenue growth and cautious...

Levi’s® Collaborates with Studio Ghibli on Exclusive “Mononoke”...

Signs Of The Swarm – Amongst The Low...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy