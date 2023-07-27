concert #54: maximo park @ flex | 09/12/2022

“maximo park” brought big hits and a lot of nostalgia to viennese flex – sooo nice!

i like to spend my monday evenings on the couch – strenuous weekends and even more strenuous starts to the week usually force me to do so. however, that monday evening could not be used to relax – i had to gather my last remaining strength and drag myself to the flex because i really wanted, after years of not seeing, to see the band “maximo park“ examine. said and done.

we’ve been there before, because if there’s one thing i’ve learned, it’s this: never miss the opening acts! sometimes the support bands get really big in the years after that and then you’ve just seen them and feel a little bit better than everyone else. sometimes during a support band concert you might even have had a premonition that they might become big, or at least you were amused by the band name. exactly the latter happened, because the opening act of “maximo park” had the nice name “peaness“. the ladies on stage were funny and bright and the music sounded like nice high school alternative rock. i immediately felt like i was in an american teen movie.

when finally “maximo park‘ storming the stage i didn’t really feel like i was in a teen movie, but at least i felt like i was at a very good indie party in the 00s. it was immediately clear who was a great hit supplier in those days! coupled with the unbelievable motivation of singer paul smith, the concert turned out to be unbelievably thrilling. who can stand still when a frontman conjures up the worst dance routines and poses on the floor?

the real ecstasy set in towards the end of the set; Apparently, the hit “books from boxes” did not just trigger a storm of enthusiasm in me. we were just as enthusiastic about the german number “versionen von dir” – a bit strange but somehow also nice to hear a british contemporary singing in german.

the grande finale included the mega hits “our velocity” and “apply some pressure” and all I wanted to do was dance! such good numbers, such a terrific band and consequently such a great evening! “maximo park” always works – too bad I almost forgot!

