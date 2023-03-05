The songs for eternity, which Nirvana and Kurt Cobain wrote, will be celebrated again on Tuesday, April 5th – after a break due to the pandemic – at the cult Vienna Tribute Concert, this time in “The Loft” on the Vienna Belt.

David Jerina from (VIENNAs FIRST) 90ies CLUB organized the event again this year, like in the last few years before the pandemic: he called it into the nightlife and put it on its feet. The curator this year is Bernhard Drexler from I’m a Sloth, who has already played on the Cobain stage four times with his band before the pandemic intervened.

Future stars in the music sky have already played the iconic Cobain tributes here – such as Wanda and Voodoo Jürgens, who climbed onto the Cobain stage like a phoenix from the ashtray. Cobain’s guitar destruction in I’m a Sloth is also remembered when Bernhard Drexler’s guitar was de-noised and completely destroyed on the stage floor of reality, lying in silent pieces.

Kurt Cobain as a great musical role model across genres probably unites all the musicians who perform here.

The following seven bands are playing in “The Loft” this year, divided into two stages:

„Unplugged in Vienna“ Stage:

Sir Tralala: 20:00 h



The last years as a curator of the event, this year again as a live act. He previously performed a chilling version of Leadbelly’s cover of Nirvana’s “Where Did You Sleep Last Night” on the 2016 tribute. And this year the event opens on the “Unplugged” stage. His current and very good album is called “Echt Gute Böse Lieder” including the song “Zombie”.

Far From Autumn: 20:30h



Far From Autumn are an alternative punk band with metal influences. Her debut single is called Break your Heart.

Nonsleepers feat. Bernhard Eder: 21:00h



“Nonsleeper” was the name of one of the many albums by the prolific and internationally successful singer/songwriter Bernhard Eder, an album over which Low’s slow core, which was as nocturnal and melancholic as it was delicate and fragile, hung. “Curtain hits the Cast”-like. One can look forward to the band The Nonsleepers and Bernhard Eder when the curtain rises.

Live & Loud Stage:

I’m a Sloth: 21:30h



I’m a Sloth are Vienna’s grunge icons, who are also not averse to the blues. As a way of life, or actually much, much more important, I’m a Sloth understand grunge. The grunge and the songs are not just played, but lived so much that it comes across as natural and authentic.

I’m a Sloth was also inspired by Cobain’s self-taught approach because it keeps the art at its purest. Rock n roll / punk was that free school where there were hardly any rules or teachers. If you don’t follow the few rules that exist here, you won’t end up behind bars but escape them – and find your exile in the freedom of the greatest songs. I’m a Sloth also strive for that artistic freedom, who always play their live shows energetically and at the limit, as the Nirvana cover video from 2016 shows.

In Delirium: 22:15h



Post-grunge/alternative metal play in Delirium, with Sloth and Nepomuks drummer Valentin Barta on the drums.

Pauls Jets: 23:00h



Paul’s Jets don’t stick to norms or form in their music. Just when you think you can see a consistency in a song, Paul’s jets break the listener’s expectation. The Jets’ vision is the boundlessness of art and music. “If you want to go into infinity, only go in all directions in the finite,” Goethe would say. Paul’s Jets give us back the belief and feeling that anything is possible in art like no other band. Similarly, Reinhold Messner (after a Herman Hesse quote): “Looking for the possible in the impossible always meant penetrating into the mysterious.” – Reinhold Messner was the inspiration behind the spoken word outro of the Pauls Jets song Blizzard from the album “Highlights for falling asleep”. The current album “Jazzfest” was released in February this year.



Manic Youth: 23:30h



Manic Youth play a noise-dream-shoegaze mix that they make their own style. Music in which the dreamy and the subconscious surface. Manic Youth manage to capture that special nostalgic-longing-dark feeling, similar to Loveless, Souvlaki or Dog Man Star by Suede. Manic Youth also make use of the quiet/loud dynamics of Nirvana and the Pixies in their own songs.

Kurt Cobain tributes are always passionate and blazing. Come as you are. Tuesday 8 p.m. at The Loft.

