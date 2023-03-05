Home Health Smoking: The Real Dangers of Popular E-Cigarettes
Health

Smoking: The Real Dangers of Popular E-Cigarettes

by admin

Dicky wafts of mist, the scent of vanilla, mango or amaretto: e-cigarettes, in which the nicotine is vaporized, are considered a healthier way of smoking – and modern. On TikTok, influencers sort the vapes by color or test new flavors. This is not without consequences: at the beginning of 2023, the “German survey on smoking behavior” (Debra) states that more people are smoking again in Germany, including many young people.

It fell particularly clearly Increase in disposable e-cigarettes from: among 14 to 17 year olds, the consumption of e-cigarettes and similar products rose from 0.5 percent in 2021 to 2.5 percent in the following year, among 18 to 24 year olds from 2.4 to 4, 0 percent. Vapers are often convinced that their way of smoking is not harmful to the body. But they are wrong:

See also  Chronic pain and fibromyalgia, here is the "spy" that reveals the severity

You may also like

Cholesterol, a new molecule for statin intolerant patients...

RSV Vaccine Shows High Efficacy – Health

Are you a fan of junk food? Your...

F1 GP Bahrain LIVE, live coverage of the...

“Legend for a day”: four Sport and Health...

Eliminate wrinkles with this serum made of 3...

eat them every day, they are precious for...

Banners against Meloni and Valditara at the Carducci...

Live Sampdoria – Salernitana (0-0) Serie A 2022

You should know these: The most important blood...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy