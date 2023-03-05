Dicky wafts of mist, the scent of vanilla, mango or amaretto: e-cigarettes, in which the nicotine is vaporized, are considered a healthier way of smoking – and modern. On TikTok, influencers sort the vapes by color or test new flavors. This is not without consequences: at the beginning of 2023, the “German survey on smoking behavior” (Debra) states that more people are smoking again in Germany, including many young people.

It fell particularly clearly Increase in disposable e-cigarettes from: among 14 to 17 year olds, the consumption of e-cigarettes and similar products rose from 0.5 percent in 2021 to 2.5 percent in the following year, among 18 to 24 year olds from 2.4 to 4, 0 percent. Vapers are often convinced that their way of smoking is not harmful to the body. But they are wrong: