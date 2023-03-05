Original title: Jones crowned historical assist king He Xining with 28 points, Shenzhen beat Jilin to win four consecutive victories

On the evening of March 5th, Beijing time, the 31st round of the CBA regular season kicked off. The Shenzhen men’s basketball team, which has also won three consecutive victories recently, competed with the Jilin men’s basketball team. The Shenzhen men’s basketball team felt hot in this campaign. The team hit 20 three-pointers to tie the season high. They took the lead early from the first quarter and finally beat Jilin 136-97, winning four consecutive victories. Jilin foreign aid Jones scored 11 assists in this campaign, surpassing Hu Xuefeng to be crowned the CBA history assist king.

The scores in the four quarters are: 32-19, 36-30, 36-36, 32-12 (Shenzhen is ahead). In terms of statistics, He Xining of the Shenzhen men’s basketball team had 28 points and 6 rebounds, Su Linjie had 16 points, 14 rebounds and 7 assists, Gu Quan had 16 points, Bai Haotian had 14 points and 5 assists, Shen Zijie and Lu Pengyu each had 12 points, Booker had 12 points and 6 assists; An 22 points, Jiang Yuxing 14 points and 4 rebounds, Liu Tianyi 15 points, Jones 11 points, 7 rebounds and 11 assists, Cui Jinming 10 points, Jiang Weize 8 points and 5 assists, Zhong Cheng 8 points.

After the opening, the Shenzhen men’s basketball team launched a fierce attack. Double guards Booker and Bai Haotian combined with four goals in a row to make an 8-0 start. He Xining made a long shot to stop Jilin. After the timeout, Shen Zijie succeeded in his second attack, but was forced to leave the field with a sprained foot when he landed. The Jilin men’s basketball team was still unable to score. After being hit by Gu Quanlian with two long shots, they fell behind by a score of 0-19. Jones and Zhong Cheng blossomed internally and externally to break the deadlock for Jilin, but Shenzhen used excellent rebounds to firmly grasp the initiative. In the latter part of the quarter, Jilin used precise outside shots to gradually recover the point difference. With Jiang Weize hitting a long shot, the score in the first quarter was fixed at 32-19, and the Shenzhen men’s basketball team took the lead.

At the beginning of the second quarter, the Shenzhen men’s basketball team made several strong attacks on the inside, and Jilin responded through COSCO shots. Sun Haoqin and Gu Quan made consecutive shots to widen the point difference to 19 points. Afterwards, the two teams launched a confrontation. Li An hit three long-range shots successively, while Gu Quan and Booker responded in Shenzhen. Shen Zijie returned to the court with an injury to contribute dunks, and Jones struggled to lead Jilin to close the point difference. With Gu Quan’s successful long shot, the Shenzhen men’s basketball team ended the first half with a 68-49 lead.

Halftime data, Shenzhen men’s basketball Gu Quan 16 points and 3 steals, He Xining 16 points and 4 rebounds, Booker 12 points and 4 assists, Sun Haoqin 7 points, Bai Haotian 6 points, Su Linjie 5 points and 7 rebounds, Shen Zijie 4 points; An 13 points, Jones 8 points and 5 assists, Liu Tianyi 8 points, Jiang Weize and Jiang Yuxing 6 points each.

In the second half, the two teams fought fiercely. Li An hit his fourth three-pointer, and He Xining scored “2+1” to return the favor. Three minutes into the quarter, Jones assisted Jiang Yuxing for layups in a row. His personal CBA career assists reached 2,596, surpassing Jiangsu men’s basketball star Hu Xuefeng to rise to the top of the CBA history assist list. Li An made two long-range shots to chase points, while Shenzhen continued to attack the inside and successfully defended the lead. Halfway through the quarter, the Shenzhen men’s basketball team made three long-range shots in a row to extend the score to 92-71, and Jilin was forced to suspend. After returning from the timeout, Lu Pengyu succeeded in making long shots three times. Among them, the buzzer before the end of the quarter helped Shenzhen end the three quarters 104-85.

At the beginning of the last quarter, Lu Pengyu and Su Linjie continued to make long-range shots to widen the point difference. The Jilin team repeatedly missed shots, and the point difference continued to widen. After being scored 17-2 by the opponent, the Jilin men’s basketball team, which was 30 points behind, replaced it on the bench and surrendered. The Shenzhen men’s basketball team has continued to work hard since then and continues to expand the point difference. In the end, the Shenzhen men’s basketball team beat Jilin 136-97 and won four consecutive victories.

Shenzhen debut: Shen Zijie, Bai Haotian, Gu Quan, Booker, He Xining;

Jilin starters: Li An, Jones, Jiang Weize, Jiang Yuxing, Cui Jinming.

