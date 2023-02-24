Home Entertainment Constellation Dream CARVEN 2023 Spring/Summer Collection
The CARVEN 2023 Spring/Summer collection is themed on the dream of the stars. Follow the stars, Pegasus, and Orion into the CARVEN dream, interweaving a colorful and fantastic natural concerto. Dressed in denim and neon clothes, accompanied by a crescent moon. Among the neon lights, under the starlight, swim freely, looking forward to embarking on a wonderful journey again.

Constellation Paradise

This season, CARVEN is inspired by the angels and gods in Andy Warhol’s artwork, spreading the colors of heaven on the fashion. Mysterious and fantasy-filled astrology and Tarot contain ancient mystical colors, and elements such as flowers, sun, stars and moon are unique. Between square inches, release infinite tension, encounter bright and romantic interest.

6 ROUND POINTFrench light dress series

The name of the 6 ROND-POINT French light dress series comes from the brand’s iconic starting place: No. 6 Polka Dot Square, Champs Elysees Avenue, Paris. The concept of this series is rooted in the historical heritage and brand spirit of CARVEN. The small dresses that can meet various occasions wrap the exquisite figure. Flowers, tassels, and lace designs embellish the smooth silhouette, creating a simple and elegant shape, showing a free and unrestrained style.

Calisson & C logo

Calisson originated from a traditional French candy, and Madame Carven drew inspiration from its hexagonal shape to make the brand’s classic logo. In the 2023 Spring/Summer collection, the Calisson logo was used on the metal zipper for the first time. At the same time, the designer combined the Calisson and C logo with various materials to reinterpret the classic CARVEN logo of the 1960s, endowing it with new vitality.

Under the spring skies of Lanzarote, with a gentle breeze, everything folds like petals and unfolds like a corolla around the body. CARVEN’s 2023 spring and summer series deconstructs and reorganizes a midsummer fantasy dream.

