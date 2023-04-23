Continuing the AMBUSH joint craze, Nike launched the Air Adjust Force “sandals and slippers” version

Thanks to the strong joint name with AMBUSH, Nike’s dusty shoe Air Adjust Force can once again return to the popular stage. Today, the brand launched the “sandals and slippers” version of Air Adjust Force, which undoubtedly pushed the topic of sneakers to another peak.

At present, this Air Adjust Force sandals and slippers have two color options, black and white. It not only retains the iconic “detachable strap” of Air Adjust Force and the wave-patterned outsole, but also deletes some elements, making the shoes appear More concise and light. Users can decide whether to wear the straps or not according to their personal preferences. The straps are decorated with Nike and Swoosh Logos. The black version is embellished with rainbow finishes, which greatly enhances the overall visual experience.

At present, the official has not disclosed further information about this Air Adjust Force sandals and slippers (including the official name has not yet been announced), please also pay attention to our follow-up reports.