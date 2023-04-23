The life-and-death battle of Guangsha’s offensive and defensive pioneers comes back Sun Minghui: Both sides have great actions and hope not to be injured – yqqlm

Original title: The life-and-death battle of Guangsha offensive and defensive pioneers comes back Sun Minghui: Both sides make great moves and hope not to be injured

News on April 23, Beijing time, the CBA playoffs 8-to-4 game continues today, Guangdong Hongyuan and Zhejiang Guangsha, who drew 1-1, will have a life-and-death battle tonight, and the winning team will advance to the fourth round. Strong against the defending champion Liaoning.

Zhejiang Guangsha ushered in good news. Zhu Junlong, the offensive and defensive leader who missed two playoff games due to injury, will return tonight. He will definitely be able to give Zhejiang Guangsha great help on both offense and defense.

Sun Minghui, the head defender of Zhejiang Guangsha, said in an interview that the game with the Guangdong team was very intense, and the movements of both sides on the field were relatively large. The team has now adapted to this kind of confrontation. I hope that the players of both sides will not be injured in the game. , able to play their respective characteristics and play well in tonight’s game.

Regarding the winning or losing of the game, Sun Minghui bluntly hopes that everyone will not think too much, as long as the details are done well, I believe the result will not be too bad. Regarding his own performance, Sun Minghui also expressed the hope that he can play his own characteristics and prove himself in the game.

