Tadej Pogacar retired at Liège-Bastogne-Liège! Crash after 85 km, twist at Doyenne

Incredible twist and unexpected after just 85 kilometers of racing Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2023fourth Monument Classic of the cycling season. Tadej Pogacar has retired! The big favorite on the eve, fresh from his triumph at the Amstel Gold Race and at the Freccia Vallone, ran into a crash together with the Dane Mikkel Honoré (EF Education-EasyPost) when there were 174 km to go to the finish line and the cotes series had yet to be entered that characterize the renamed Doyenne.



The Slovenian, who presented himself in Belgium to successfully complete the Ardennes triptych (a feat only achieved by the late Davide Rebellin and the Belgian Philippe Gilbert), had to raise the white flag in the 109th edition of a race he won in 2021. The dynamics of ‘accident has not yet been clarified, but the UAE Emirates communicated that the athlete suffered a discomfort in his wrist and was taken to hospital for tests.

Tadej Pogacar, who this year also won the Tour of Flanders and who also boasts two Tours of Lombardy in his palmares, was expected from the heated duel with the Belgian Remco Evenepoel, winner last year. The throbbing head-to-head will not be revealed and so, given the retirement of the UAE Emirates captain, the 23-year-old from Soudal-Quick Step becomes the number 1 favourite. The World Champion is chasing his second consecutive seal. Italy will rely above all on Giulio Ciccone, eager to play an outsider role in this event.

Photo: Lapresse

