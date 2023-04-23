Radici Group invests in China and doubles production

Radici Group invests 35 million in China and doubles production

Inaugurated on new RadiciGroup industrial site in Suzhou, China: an area designed to double the production capacity of engineering plastics e strengthen so significantly the presence of the group in the Asian market as a reference player in numerous sectors: fromautomotive all’electrical/electronic, dai assets of consumption to those industrial.

RadiciGroup’s manufacturing presence in China dates back to 2006 in Jiangsu province, first with a small settlement, then in 2012 a move to a larger site, finally the current construction from scratch of one owned establishment also studied for a possible future expansion.

The new area, in which RadiciGroup has invested 35 million eurosspread over a total space of 36 thousand square meters of which about half dedicated to production and to research and development. The rest is made up of offices, meeting rooms, common areas, green areas and parking lots.

New construction technologies

It is a cutting-edge project that embodies the best of green technologies currently available in the construction world, so much so that it is certified LEED Gold (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design): This is an international standard for the development of high performance green buildings which takes into consideration various parameters, such as the advantages for the environment and human health, the saving of water resources, energy efficiency, the choice of materials and construction solutions with low environmental impact.

In particular, a continuous monitoring system of the building to ensure its energy efficiency, photovoltaic panels a roof covering for the use of renewable energy and is also equipped with a system of rainwater recovery for the needs of the site.

Working in harmony with the environment

«Working in harmony with the environment and people is part of our DNA – he says Angelo Radici, president of RadiciGroup – It has been like this since the 1940s, when we were born in Italy as blanket producers and then diversified our activities and stayed close to customers around the world. Since we started manufacturing in China over 15 years ago we have grown tremendously together with the local market.

Our materials are used by customers who in turn produce in China to meet the needs of local consumers. Furthermore, if years ago there was a shortage of skilled workers, today the Suzhou area is highly developed and people are competent and specialized in various fields. In our case this has also made it possible to “retain” collaborators, significantly lowering turnover compared to the past, so some solutions that we study and develop in China become a reference for the entire Group, thanks to our international network».