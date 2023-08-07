Controversial Statements by Yahritza and her Essence Spark Backlash

Controversy Erupts as Yahritza and her Essence Express Disdain for Capital Noise and Food

In a recent interview, the members of Yahritza and her Essence, a popular group known for their corridos tumbados music, sparked controversy by expressing their dislike for the noise of the capital and its food. This statement did not sit well with the national Internet users, who immediately canceled the musicians despite their subsequent apologies.

Following the backlash, Babo, the leader of Cartel de Santa, took a subtle dig at Yahritza and her Essence during a live Instagram session. He remarked, “Hey, well, if you don’t like it, get to the shame… see, what are you doing here man.”

The remarks made by Yahritza and her Essence have caused a considerable uproar among their fans and the wider Mexican community. Many have criticized the musicians for their insensitive comments and for disrespecting their Mexican roots.

Yahritza and her Essence is a group known for their unique blend of regional Mexican, urban sierreño, and corridos tumbados music. Despite being born in Yakima, Washington, the musicians have proudly embraced their Mexican heritage. However, after their recent interview, they now face widespread condemnation from their fellow Mexicans.

As the controversy continues to unfold, it remains to be seen how Yahritza and her Essence will respond to the backlash and whether they can regain the trust and support of their fans.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

